Luke Perry: Αντίο Ντίλαν! Οι σταρ συντετριμμένοι τον αποχαιρετούν
Ο Luke Perry ήταν μόνο 52 ετών και πέθανε μετά από εκτεταμένο εγκαφαλικό. Ο Perry, έγινε διάσημος από την σειρά Beverly Hills, 90210 και ράγισε πολλές κοριτσίστικες καρδιές και πρόσφατα πρωταγωνιστούσε παίζοντας τον ρόλο του Fred Andrews στην σειρά Riverdale. Εκεί, έπαθε και το εγκεφαλικό την περασμένη Τετάρτη και μεταφέρθηκε στο νοσοκομείο.
Όλοι περίμεναν ένα θαύμα αλλά αυτό δεν ήρθε δυστυχώς και ο Λουκ πέθανε το βράδυ της Δευτέρας. Τραγική ειρωνεία, είναι ότι την ημέρα που έπαθε το εγκεφαλικό ανακοινώθηκε επίσημα ότι θα αρχίζουν πάλι γυρίσματα για το Beverly Hills 90210 αλλά δεν είχε γίνει γνωστό αν ο Πέρι θα συμμετείχε και πάλι στην σειρά.
Συντετριμμένη είναι η Shannen Doherty, καλή φίλη και συμπρωταγωνίστρια του Perry στο Μπέβερλι Χιλς. Ήταν ο Ντίλαν μου, είπε.
Ο δημιουργός του Riverdale μίλησε για τον Λουκ Πέρι με μια ανάρτηση στο twitter. Πατέρας, αδελφός, φίλος και μέντορας…
So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about…everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2GaFkV2mI7
— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 4, 2019
Το ίδιο και η Μόλι Ρίνγκγουολντ συμπρωταγωνίστριά του στο Riverdale
My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry
— Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019
Συντετριμμένη και η Πατρίσια Αρκέτ από τα δυσάρεστα νέα
Just devastated by the news of #LukePerry He will be a brother forever we grew up together and I will never forget his loving spirit, his incredible wit and charm that won all of us pic.twitter.com/lkKLx3e2kS
— David Arquette (@DavidArquette) March 4, 2019
Συντετριμμένος και ο Στιβ του Μπέβερλι Χιλς.
Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it.
Και η Έμιλυ του Μπέβερλι Χιλς είπε το δικό της αντίο
With the heaviest of hearts, I am stunned and devastated to tell you that Luke passed away. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who knew him and the millions who love him. RIP, dearie Luke. Your time here was far too short. 💔💔💔