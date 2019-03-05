weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
,
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ:
Newsit / Κόσμος / Luke Perry: Αντίο Ντίλαν! Οι σταρ συντετριμμένοι τον αποχαιρετούν

Luke Perry: Αντίο Ντίλαν! Οι σταρ συντετριμμένοι τον αποχαιρετούν

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 05.03.2019 | 09:11
Newsit Newsroom
Luke Perry: Αντίο Ντίλαν! Οι σταρ συντετριμμένοι τον αποχαιρετούν | Newsit.gr

Τα νέα για τον θάνατο του ηθοποιού Luke Perry έπεσαν σαν βόμβα την Δευτέρα (04/03/2019). Ειδικά η γενιά που μεγάλωσε την δεκαετία του '90 βλέποντας μια από τις πιο επικές εφηβικές σειρές, το Beverly Hills, 90210, βλέπουν μαζί του να χάνεται και ένα από τα πιο γλυκά και τρυφερά κομμάτια της ζωής.

Ο Luke Perry ήταν μόνο 52 ετών και πέθανε μετά από εκτεταμένο εγκαφαλικό. Ο Perry, έγινε διάσημος από την σειρά Beverly Hills, 90210 και ράγισε πολλές κοριτσίστικες καρδιές και πρόσφατα πρωταγωνιστούσε παίζοντας τον ρόλο του Fred Andrews στην σειρά Riverdale. Εκεί, έπαθε και το εγκεφαλικό την περασμένη Τετάρτη και μεταφέρθηκε στο νοσοκομείο.

Όλοι περίμεναν ένα θαύμα αλλά αυτό δεν ήρθε δυστυχώς και ο Λουκ πέθανε το βράδυ της Δευτέρας. Τραγική ειρωνεία, είναι ότι την ημέρα που έπαθε το εγκεφαλικό ανακοινώθηκε επίσημα ότι θα αρχίζουν πάλι γυρίσματα για το Beverly Hills 90210 αλλά δεν είχε γίνει γνωστό αν ο Πέρι θα συμμετείχε και πάλι στην σειρά.

Συντετριμμένη είναι η Shannen Doherty, καλή φίλη και συμπρωταγωνίστρια του Perry στο Μπέβερλι Χιλς. Ήταν ο Ντίλαν μου, είπε.

Ο δημιουργός του Riverdale μίλησε για τον Λουκ Πέρι με μια ανάρτηση στο twitter. Πατέρας, αδελφός, φίλος και μέντορας…

Το ίδιο και η Μόλι Ρίνγκγουολντ συμπρωταγωνίστριά του στο Riverdale

Συντετριμμένη και η Πατρίσια Αρκέτ από τα δυσάρεστα νέα

Συντετριμμένος και ο Στιβ του Μπέβερλι Χιλς.

Και η Έμιλυ του Μπέβερλι Χιλς είπε το δικό της αντίο

 

Ενότητες
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΗ
#TAGS MM