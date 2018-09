View this post on Instagram

A huge cobweb covers vegetation along the coast of Aitoliko in western Greece, September 18th 2018. Experts say it is a seasonal phenomenon caused by Tetragnatha spiders, which can build large nests for mating. The spiders are not dangerous to people and will not cause any damage to the area’s flora. Credit: EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock #spidersweb #spider #cobweb #web #Greece