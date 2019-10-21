Πόσο… μισεί τα παιδιά της; Απίστευτα ονόματα, στο τέταρτο το “τερμάτισε”!

View this post on Instagram

I said to Rich that whilst I may be boring, married and pregnant for like, ever. I still want to FEEL like we go ‘out on the town’. I like to know I’ve still got my finger on the pulse [you know, as small country towns in Australia goes 😆]. So for months now, each weekend we’ve cruised the streets at night with the kids, listening to the buskers, eating out of paper cups, dancing to recycled music blaring out of bars, and generally pretending we are still FUN people with rocking social lives. 🤘🏽🎸 Atlas and I are in our element. He has taken off down the street, running from busker to busker. We give the kids bags of small coins to distribute to whatever busker they like best. He always gets overzealous and dumps it all in the first one’s guitar case, and then has INSTANT gifting regret when we move on, and dramatically BEGS Zephie and Sochi for their bags [which they almost always let him have, because, Atlas.] Everything is FULL ON. The music is loud, he’s throwing shapes on the sidewalk. Like me, he’s ramping up and UP as the night goes on “Let’s NEVER go to bed! ONE.MORE.SONG! ONE.MORE.SONG!” He’s yelling at the crowd, pumping his fist in the air 🎢✊🏽🎸🎉🤩🎶🎇! I’m right there with him. Yeah! Let’s NEVER go home! One more song! Zephie is lost in the music. She has been twirling in a circle for fifteen minutes watching the way her dress billows out in the wind. Rich is standing back, yawning, looking for an exit. And Sochi has quietly, without a fuss or complaint, just hopped into Zephies stroller and put himself to bed. 🙊 #introverts #extroverts