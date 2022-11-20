Μεγάλη φωτιά ξέσπασε το μεσημέρι της Κυριακής (20.11.2022) στην πλατεία Κομσομόλσκαγια στη Μόσχα.

Η φωτιά ξέσπασε σε αποθήκη με τούβλα και ο ουρανός της Μόσχας έχει γεμίσει μαύρους καπνούς.

Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες η έκταση της φωτιάς είναι 2.000 τετραγωνικά!

In #Moscow, near the Komsomolskaya Square, a strong fire. According to preliminary data, the warehouse is on fire. It is reported that the fire area is about two thousand square meters. pic.twitter.com/82OfnLlDwP