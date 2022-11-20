Μεγάλη φωτιά ξέσπασε το μεσημέρι της Κυριακής (20.11.2022) στην πλατεία Κομσομόλσκαγια στη Μόσχα.
Η φωτιά ξέσπασε σε αποθήκη με τούβλα και ο ουρανός της Μόσχας έχει γεμίσει μαύρους καπνούς.
Σύμφωνα με τις πρώτες πληροφορίες η έκταση της φωτιάς είναι 2.000 τετραγωνικά!
In #Moscow, near the Komsomolskaya Square, a strong fire. According to preliminary data, the warehouse is on fire. It is reported that the fire area is about two thousand square meters. pic.twitter.com/82OfnLlDwP— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 20, 2022
Closer view of the fire at a warehouse complex in #Moscow, RUS.#OSINT #UkraineRussianWar pic.twitter.com/zLpH3aFDAi— OSINT (Uri) (@UKikaski) November 20, 2022
🚨 Rapports d'une explosion en #Moscow , #Russia , cause de l'explosion pas encore connue. pic.twitter.com/RjC4N4CqdW— Francis_TM ✝️✡️ (@Francis36961488) November 20, 2022
.— Milky Way (@MilkyWa34808762) November 20, 2022
.
🇷🇺
.
🔥 #Moscow Emergencies Ministry showed operational footage from the scene of a #fire in a building near #three railway stations .
.
#Part3 https://t.co/wAXwPwITtH pic.twitter.com/GNeDznIvgX
В Москве что-то крепко горит 👀#Москва #Россия #Russia #moscow pic.twitter.com/ai8nNgyyTS— Moll Hill (@Hill2Moll) November 20, 2022
Δεν είναι γνωστό, μέχρι στιγμής, τι προκάλεσε τη μεγάλη φωτιά στη Μόσχα.