Τραμπ: Μην παίζετε με τις λέξεις, το τείχος είναι τείχος!

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 31.01.2019 | 18:22
Newsit Newsroom
Μπορεί οι σύμβουλοι του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ να προσπαθούν να περάσουν πιο... γλυκά το σχέδιο για το τείχος με το Μεξικό, όμως ο πρόεδρος αδιαφορεί.

Τις τελευταίες εβδομάδες οι ρεπουμπλικάνοι κάνουν λόγο για “φράκτη” όμως ο Τραμπ το ξεκαθάρισε. “Το τείχος είναι τείχος” και μην παίζετε με τις λέξεις, έγραψε στο twitter.

Όπως είναι φυσικό από κάτω έγινε χαμός με τα μηνύματα με τον κ. Τραμπ να επανέρχεται δριμύτερος και να κάνει την εκτίμηση πως οι ρεπουμπλικάνοι χάνουν τον καιρό τους με τη διαπραγμάτευση: «Οι Δημοκρατικοί δεν θα αποδεσμεύσουν χρήματα για να οικοδομήσουμε το τείχος που χρειαζόμαστε απελπισμένα» είπε και επανέλαβε ότι, “με τον έναν ή με τον άλλο τρόπο, θα χτιστεί το τείχος”!

