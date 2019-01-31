Τραμπ: Μην παίζετε με τις λέξεις, το τείχος είναι τείχος!

Τις τελευταίες εβδομάδες οι ρεπουμπλικάνοι κάνουν λόγο για “φράκτη” όμως ο Τραμπ το ξεκαθάρισε. “Το τείχος είναι τείχος” και μην παίζετε με τις λέξεις, έγραψε στο twitter.

Όπως είναι φυσικό από κάτω έγινε χαμός με τα μηνύματα με τον κ. Τραμπ να επανέρχεται δριμύτερος και να κάνει την εκτίμηση πως οι ρεπουμπλικάνοι χάνουν τον καιρό τους με τη διαπραγμάτευση: «Οι Δημοκρατικοί δεν θα αποδεσμεύσουν χρήματα για να οικοδομήσουμε το τείχος που χρειαζόμαστε απελπισμένα» είπε και επανέλαβε ότι, “με τον έναν ή με τον άλλο τρόπο, θα χτιστεί το τείχος”!

Large sections of WALL have already been built with much more either under construction or ready to go. Renovation of existing WALLS is also a very big part of the plan to finally, after many decades, properly Secure Our Border. The Wall is getting done one way or the other! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 Ιανουαρίου 2019

Lets just call them WALLS from now on and stop playing political games! A WALL is a WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 Ιανουαρίου 2019

Republicans on the Homeland Security Committee are wasting their time. Democrats, despite all of the evidence, proof and Caravans coming, are not going to give money to build the DESPERATELY needed WALL. I’ve got you covered. Wall is already being built, I don’t expect much help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 Ιανουαρίου 2019