Ανακοινώθηκαν σήμερα Τρίτη (24.1.2023) οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023, καθώς η 95η τελετή απονομής θα γίνει την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theatre στο Λος Άντζελες της Καλιφόρνια.

Από τις υποψηφιότητες στα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023 ξεχωρίζει η ταινία Everything Everywhere All At Once με 11, συμπεριλαμβανομένων το βραβείο Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Σκηνοθεσίας και Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου. Επίσης, ξεχωρίζει και το All Quiet on the Western Front με 9, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των Καλύτερης Ταινίας και Ξενόγλωσσης Ταινίας.

Αξιοσημείωτες παρουσίες στις φετινές υποψηφιότητες των βραβείων Όσκαρ 2023 είναι οι ταινίες The Banshees of Inisherin, υποψήφια και αυτή για 9 βραβεία εκ των οποίων το Καλύτερης Ταινίας και Σκηνοθεσίας, όπως και το Elvis που είναι υποψήφιο για 8 βραβεία.

Όσον αφορά τους σούπερ ήρωες των φετινών βραβείων Όσκαρ, το Black Panther: Wakanda Forever είναι υποψήφιο για 5 βραβεία ενώ το The Batman είναι υποψήφιο για 3 βραβεία της Ακαδημίας στις μικρότερες κατηγορίες.

Επίσης, από τις φετινές Χρυσές Σφαίρες έρχεται «με φόρα» η ταινία The Fabelmans, που κέρδισε Χρυσή Σφαίρα Καλύτερης Δραματικής Ταινίας και είναι υποψήφια για 7 βραβεία εκ των οποίων το Καλύτερης Ταινίας, όπως και ο Austin Butler που κέρδισε Χρυσή Σφαίρα για την ερμηνεία του ως Elvis στην ομώνυμη ταινία.

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023:

Καλύτερης Ταινίας

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Σκηνοθεσίας

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Cate Blanchett – Tar

Ana De Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Α΄ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – AfterSun

Bill Nighy – Living

Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Angela Basset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Κοστουμιών

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Ήχου

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Πρωτότυπης Μουσικής

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Believe It

Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού

“Applause” – Tell It Like A Woman

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR

“This Is a Life” – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Ντοκιμαντέρ

All That Breathes

And The Beauty And The Blooshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure A Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger At The Gate

Ξενόγλωσσης Ταινίας

All Quiet on the Western Front – Γερμανία

Argentina, 1985 – Αργεντινή

Close – Βέλγιο

EO – Πολωνία

The Quiet Girl – Ιρλανδία

Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Μακιγιάζ

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Σκηνογραφίας

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Μοντάζ

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Διεύθυνσης Φωτογραφίας

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tar

Οπτικών Εφέ