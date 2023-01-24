Ανακοινώθηκαν σήμερα Τρίτη (24.1.2023) οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023, καθώς η 95η τελετή απονομής θα γίνει την Κυριακή 12 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theatre στο Λος Άντζελες της Καλιφόρνια.
Από τις υποψηφιότητες στα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023 ξεχωρίζει η ταινία Everything Everywhere All At Once με 11, συμπεριλαμβανομένων το βραβείο Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Σκηνοθεσίας και Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου. Επίσης, ξεχωρίζει και το All Quiet on the Western Front με 9, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των Καλύτερης Ταινίας και Ξενόγλωσσης Ταινίας.
Αξιοσημείωτες παρουσίες στις φετινές υποψηφιότητες των βραβείων Όσκαρ 2023 είναι οι ταινίες The Banshees of Inisherin, υποψήφια και αυτή για 9 βραβεία εκ των οποίων το Καλύτερης Ταινίας και Σκηνοθεσίας, όπως και το Elvis που είναι υποψήφιο για 8 βραβεία.
Όσον αφορά τους σούπερ ήρωες των φετινών βραβείων Όσκαρ, το Black Panther: Wakanda Forever είναι υποψήφιο για 5 βραβεία ενώ το The Batman είναι υποψήφιο για 3 βραβεία της Ακαδημίας στις μικρότερες κατηγορίες.
Επίσης, από τις φετινές Χρυσές Σφαίρες έρχεται «με φόρα» η ταινία The Fabelmans, που κέρδισε Χρυσή Σφαίρα Καλύτερης Δραματικής Ταινίας και είναι υποψήφια για 7 βραβεία εκ των οποίων το Καλύτερης Ταινίας, όπως και ο Austin Butler που κέρδισε Χρυσή Σφαίρα για την ερμηνεία του ως Elvis στην ομώνυμη ταινία.
Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023:
Καλύτερης Ταινίας
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Σκηνοθεσίας
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Triangle of Sadness
Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
- Cate Blanchett – Tar
- Ana De Armas – Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Α΄ Ανδρικού Ρόλου
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Paul Mescal – AfterSun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
- Angela Basset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Κοστουμιών
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Ήχου
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Πρωτότυπης Μουσικής
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Triangle of Sadness
Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Believe It
Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού
- “Applause” – Tell It Like A Woman
- “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
- “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “Naatu Naatu” – RRR
- “This Is a Life” – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Ντοκιμαντέρ
- All That Breathes
- And The Beauty And The Blooshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure A Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger At The Gate
Ξενόγλωσσης Ταινίας
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Γερμανία
- Argentina, 1985 – Αργεντινή
- Close – Βέλγιο
- EO – Πολωνία
- The Quiet Girl – Ιρλανδία
Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Μακιγιάζ
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Σκηνογραφίας
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Μοντάζ
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
Διεύθυνσης Φωτογραφίας
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tar
Οπτικών Εφέ
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick