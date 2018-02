Απίστευτη μεταμόρφωση ζευγαριού! Δείτε πώς ήταν πριν ξεκινήσει γυμναστική

10 year difference! Left 2007, Right 2017. I used to have a perm and wear my hair stuck to my face everyday and @shotsofhennessey used to shave once a week 😂! Now we just take serious swimsuit pictures in different countries 🤷🏾‍♀️😂 #lifecomesatyoufast #fbf (Q&A Video Up 💃🏾 Link in my bio)

A post shared by 🌸 Wendy Joseph 🇭🇹 (@ohwendyoh) on Dec 29, 2017 at 9:16am PST