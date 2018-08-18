Δημιουργεί έργα από αλάτι, άμμο και πυρίτιδα και μετά τα καίει. Το αποτέλεσμα είναι εντυπωσιακό!
Όταν ο άνθρωπος έχει ταλέντο μπορεί από απλά υλικά να κάνει αριστουργήματα. Και η απόδειξη για αυτό είναι ο καλλιτέχνης και tattoo artist, Dino Tomic.
Ο Dino Tomic από την Κροατία δημιουργεί Τέχνη από αλάτι, άμμο και πυρίτιδα. Ο ίδιος δηλώνει ότι μόλις εδώ και ένα χρόνο δοκιμάζει αυτά τα υλικά και παρόλο που είναι μια αρκετά δύσκολη και χρονοβόρα διαδικασία, το αποτέλεσμα τον δικαιώνει.
Large Color sand mandala The last 3 days I was in Hamar working on this little project – it was done for the annual Stoppested Verden festival. this was the first time I was working with color to do a mandala – normally I always do them black and white 🙂 was so nice to meet all the great people who work here and who came to see me work – I had apparently a lot of fans living here 🙂 I apologize if I seemed a bit to my self this event – the truth is I got so sick that I was not sure il manage to pull this out. Had not gotten any sleep or food last few days( there was also all the other thing I don’t need to mention) – I really don’t remember the last time I felt this bad 🙂 but the mandala is done and it will get destroyed in 1 hour 🙂
Συγκεκριμένα, ο καλλιτέχνης που έχει γίνει γνωστός σε όλον τον κόσμο μέσα από τα social media και χάρη στην πρωτότυπη Τέχνη του, ξεκίνησε με απλά σχέδια mandala. Έπαιρνε άμμο, την έβαφε σε διάφορα χρώματα και κατάφερνε να δημιουργήσει μεγάλα έργα σε ευφάνταστα σχέδια.
«Μου πήρε 3 μέρες να φτιάξω αυτό το σχέδιο. Δεν ήξερα αν θα τα καταφέρω γιατί αρρώστησα. Ήμουν μέρες χωρίς ύπνο και φαγητό. Όμως το mandala τελείωσε και είμαι περήφανος. Σε μία ώρα θα καταστραφεί!», δηλώνει ο ίδιος.
Two Face Gun Powder Art ( watch til the end ! ) Special Ending ! I really love experimenting and making things interesting fresh and new- =D well here is half gun powder half color marker piece =D the markers where covered with black sand at the beginning of the video =) I have such a great idea for the newest piece il do next =D cant wait to start it =D if anyone has a interesting idea , please do share – i read all of the comments =D Would like to tank Trond Alvestad for sponsoring me with the gun powder for this piece =D This one i added to my etsy shop link is on top of my Instagram page =D
Το κακό με τα δημιουργήματα του Dino Tomic είναι ότι μετά από λίγο καταστρέφονται λόγω των υλικών του. Η άμμος, το αλάτι και η πυρίτιδα πέφτουν μόλις σηκώσει τον πίνακα ο καλλιτέχνης, με αποτέλεσμα σε λίγα δευτερόλεπτα να χάνονται ώρες ή και μέρες δουλειάς.
Παρόλ’ αυτά το αποτέλεσμα τον επιβραβεύει. Τα likes και τα comments στις φωτογραφίες του στο Instagram δείχνουν ότι ένας άνθρωπος με ταλέντο, κερδίζει πάντα την αγάπη του κοινού…
Morgan Freeman Made with SALT (watch with sound) To all my new followers who ask me questions on how i did the gun powder art – well i had 1 years worth of practice with something similar : kitchen salt like shown in the video . =) Im even using the same bottle to them but the two cant really be compared – i would say that its about twice as hard to work with gun powder and at least 10 times more difficult to create good work with it ( these are just my first impressions after i have worked with gun powder now for 10 days ) . Its just so tricky in interesting to work with . I honestly use a tiny nail scissor to place each gun powder corn in its place because they roll all over the hard surface when they land ( very frustrating ) =D But its extremely fun to work with something new an expand my ability to create art and learn. Come back tomorrow – i will have a very special NEW gun powder video for you guys =D