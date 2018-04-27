weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
Η 16χρονη που χώρισε το αγόρι της και αποθεώνουν στα social media

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 27.04.2018 | 09:21
Ενθουσιασμένη με το φόρεμα που αγόρασε για τον επερχόμενο σχολικό χορό, η 16χρονη Madison Witham θέλησε να το μοιραστεί με το αγόρι της.

Αφού είδε τις φωτογραφίες, το αγόρι της της είπε ότι φαίνεται πολύ δέρμα και μοιάζει με τσ@@@. Αηδιασμένη από τα σχόλιά του, η Madison τον χώρισε και βρήκε απίστευτη συμπαράσταση στα social media.

«Σήμερα αγόρασα ένα φόρεμα για τον σχολικό χορό και παράτησα το αγόρι μου, γεμάτη μέρα!». Αυτό ήταν το μήνυμα που έβαλε φωτιά στα social media, με τους χρήστες να στηρίζουν ένθερμα την απόφασή της.

Χαμός για τη 16χρονη

Η Madison ανέβασε στο Twitter τη συνομιλία με το αγόρι της, συγκεντρώνοντας πάνω από 250.000 likes και 46.000 retweets.

Χιλιάδες χρήστες της έγραψαν ότι είναι υπερήφανοι για εκείνη και αηδιασμένοι με το πρώην πλέον αγόρι της.

Πηγή: Dailymail

