Η 16χρονη που χώρισε το αγόρι της και αποθεώνουν στα social media

Αφού είδε τις φωτογραφίες, το αγόρι της της είπε ότι φαίνεται πολύ δέρμα και μοιάζει με τσ@@@. Αηδιασμένη από τα σχόλιά του, η Madison τον χώρισε και βρήκε απίστευτη συμπαράσταση στα social media.

«Σήμερα αγόρασα ένα φόρεμα για τον σχολικό χορό και παράτησα το αγόρι μου, γεμάτη μέρα!». Αυτό ήταν το μήνυμα που έβαλε φωτιά στα social media, με τους χρήστες να στηρίζουν ένθερμα την απόφασή της.

so today I bought a prom dress and dropped a dude, eventful day! 😊 pic.twitter.com/e369izgLXg — maddie dubss 🌺 (@MadisonWitham) 9 Απριλίου 2018

Χαμός για τη 16χρονη

Η Madison ανέβασε στο Twitter τη συνομιλία με το αγόρι της, συγκεντρώνοντας πάνω από 250.000 likes και 46.000 retweets.

The fact that he calls you b is enough to dump him alone — N@ (@groovyturtlez) 10 Απριλίου 2018

Χιλιάδες χρήστες της έγραψαν ότι είναι υπερήφανοι για εκείνη και αηδιασμένοι με το πρώην πλέον αγόρι της.

this was not voicing a concern. he really tried to insult her & say «no offense». he also tried to control her body/how she dresses. «get rid of that dress and i’ll get you a new one.» that is NOT voicing an opinion. that’s toxic. her dress also doesn’t look revealing at all ??? — love, kai💫 (@marvelusholland) 10 Απριλίου 2018

my mistake. i thought i saw part of it going all the way down to the floor. regardless, it’s not his right or power to control her body. if her parents made no complaint, then it’s okay for her to wear. i also assume it follows the dress code. — love, kai💫 (@marvelusholland) 10 Απριλίου 2018

his body, his choice. her body, not his choice. he can wear what he wants but he cannot call her slutty and demand she gets a new dress. her parents clearly are okay with it and i assume it follows dress code. he’s being sexist by calling her slutty and demanding change. next. — love, kai💫 (@marvelusholland) 10 Απριλίου 2018

Naw he’s just better off not dating a girl who’s confident in her body and wants to look good for him . Lol y’all dudes dummies sometimes 🙃 — Mars 👽 (@MartitaX95) 10 Απριλίου 2018

Πηγή: Dailymail