Άνδρας πυροβολεί στα τυφλά στην Οτάβα του Καναδά! Πολλοί τραυματίες!

Άνδρας πυροβολεί στα τυφλά στην Οτάβα του Καναδά! Πολλοί τραυματίες!

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 08.01.2020 | 15:26
Newsit Newsroom
Άνδρας πυροβολεί στα τυφλά στην Οτάβα του Καναδά! Πολλοί τραυματίες!
Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει στην Οτάβα του Καναδά από άνδρα που άρχισε να πυροβολεί αδιακρίτως εναντίον πολιτών!

Σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία, υπάρχουν πληροφορίες για πολλούς τραυματίες στην οδό Γκίλμορ στην πρωτεύουσα του Καναδά, Οτάβα. Καλούν τον κόσμο να αποφύγει την περιοχή. Πληροφορίες από τοπικά ΜΜΕ αναφέρουν ότι ένας άνθρωπος σκοτώθηκε και άλλα δυο άτομα μεταφέρθηκαν στο νοσοκομείο σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση.

 

