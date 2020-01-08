Άνδρας πυροβολεί στα τυφλά στην Οτάβα του Καναδά! Πολλοί τραυματίες!
Σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία, υπάρχουν πληροφορίες για πολλούς τραυματίες στην οδό Γκίλμορ στην πρωτεύουσα του Καναδά, Οτάβα. Καλούν τον κόσμο να αποφύγει την περιοχή. Πληροφορίες από τοπικά ΜΜΕ αναφέρουν ότι ένας άνθρωπος σκοτώθηκε και άλλα δυο άτομα μεταφέρθηκαν στο νοσοκομείο σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση.
One person killed and three injured in Ottawa shooting https://t.co/Z6NkC7QwkS
— Anis Farooqui (@anis_farooqui) January 8, 2020
Here's a map showing the neighbourhood where the shooting occurred in downtown Ottawa: pic.twitter.com/MWaVUCu4eg
— CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) January 8, 2020
The Parliamentary Protective Service is sending messages saying the situation is still active.
AGAIN: Police are telling people to avoid Gilmour near Kent. Shooting investigation with "many injuries" reported. #ottnews https://t.co/8Hxyf9bAHS
— CTVMorningLiveOttawa (@CTVOttMornLive) January 8, 2020
Police are responding to a shooting in the 400 block of Gilmour Street. Many injuries reported. A coordinated response is underway. Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. #ottnews https://t.co/rC9O7qGLAB
— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 8, 2020