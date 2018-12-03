Απίστευτη πρόταση γάμου! Της άνοιξε το κουτί και δεν πίστευε στα μάτια της [pic, video]
Εκείνος γονάτισε μπροστά της και της άνοιξε το κουτί του κοσμηματοπωλείου. Μόνο που το κουτί δεν είχε ένα δαχτυλίδι αρραβώνα, αλλά… έξι! Ο λόγος; Για να διαλέξει η ίδια, η μέλλουσα νύφη ποιο ήθελε να φορά για το υπόλοιπο της ζωής της.
Όπως θα δείτε και παρακάτω, ο γαμπρός δεν έμεινε μόνο στην έκπληξη με το κουτί, καθώς είχε στήσει ένα σκηνικό… υπερπαραγωγή, με τη βοήθεια στυλίστα, μακιγιέρ, φωτογράφου και ανθοπώλη, ώστε να είναι βέβαιος πως όλα θα είναι τέλεια για αυτήν την μοναδική στιγμή. Και φαίνεται πως το πέτυχε…!
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I didn’t win #6 rings like @jumpman23 , but I won at life with her, so she deserves #6 Rings to choose from. 💍💍💍💍💍💍~ ⏬ What an amazing cast of vendors it took to produce this one of a kind #FairyTail #Proposal Style Shoot. Perfectly elevated by an equally Amazin Gentleman @d.xperience & Woman @ataradallas ~ ⏬ Planned, Designed & Conceptualized @themeit_inc ~ 📸: @natevealphotography ~ 💐: @stgermainevents ~ Drapery: @justbydesign ~ Attire: @themeit_inc & @rasoolsmenswear ~ ⏬ #Dxperience #BlackLove #proposal #proposals #SettingTheBar #NeverSettle #engaged #engagementrings #engagementphotos #6rings #fairytail #ThemeIt #wedding #weddingring #weddingrings @theshaderoom @balleralert @theellenshow @iamsteveharveytv @oprah @michelleobama
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
If you ask me, our Queens deserve the world and more. Here’s a taste of what’s to come from the proposal shoot. #staytuned . Take notes Men ✍🏻✍🏾✍🏽✍🏼✍🏿📝 ~ ⏬ Designer/Planner: @themeit_inc ~ @ataradallas ~ 🎶: @aliciakeys ~ 🎥: @bricksgroup ~ 📸: @natevealphotography~ Venue: @penthouserw ~ 🕴🏾: @rasoolsmenswear ~ 👞: @macys @macysmen ~ 💇🏾♀️: @famouz_may ~ ⏬ #dxperience #proposal #proposalvideo #proposals #6rings #engagementring #engagementphotos #engaged #💍 #queen #queens #wcw #wcw😍 #wce #wce💍 #wedding
