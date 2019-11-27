Διάσημος 35χρονος ηθοποιός ξεψύχησε στα γυρίσματα σκληρού reality!

Πολλοί είναι εκείνοι που ζητούν να σταματήσει το συγκεκριμένο ριάλιτι το οποίο προβάλλεται στην Κίνα. Στο συγκεκριμένο show δυο ομάδες διαγωνίζονται και περνούν πολύ μεγάλες δοκιμασίες.

Πολλοί ήταν εκείνοι που κατηγόρησαν ευθέως τους παραγωγούς του reality λέγοντας ότι τα κάνουν όλα για την τηλεθέαση. Ο Γκάο είχε ερμηνεύσει και τον ρόλο του Magnus Bane στην ταινία The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.

Media confirms the passing of #GodfreyGao, who fainted during recording of variety show, #ChaseMe. He was sent to the hospital but attempts to revive him failed. Condolences to family and friends, may he rest In peace 🕯 #高以翔 #gaoyixiang pic.twitter.com/8UTfq4ZAap — c-drama tweets (@dramapotatoe) November 27, 2019

Ο Γκάο εκτός από ηθοποιός ήταν και πολύ διάσημο μοντέλο αφού ήταν ο πρώτος άνδρας ασιατικής καταγωγής που πρωταγωνίστησε στην καμπάνια της Louis Vuitton.

This was the last time Godfrey spoke to his fans before he went to record the show. The smile he had when he said bye to his fans for the last time… cr: https://t.co/f5PDXsBdYi #GodfreyGaoYixiang #godfreygao #RIPGodfreyGao pic.twitter.com/sQLQ6Z2fGD — 38jiejie.com (@38jiejie) November 27, 2019

Το συγκεκριμένο σόου βγήκε στον αέρα στις 8 Νοεμβρίου του 2019. Εκτός από τις δυο ομάδες που διαγωνίζονται εμφανίζονται σε αυτό πολλοί γνωστοί ηθοποιοί και τραγουδιστές ως γκεστ.

Όπως θα δείτε οι δοκιμασίες είναι τόσο σκληρές που οι παίκτες δυσκολεύονται

OP said #LUCAS couldn’t breathe properly after the game. To not let the fans know about this, he chose to turn his back. After his condition was stable, he made a sign to fans telling them he was okay and left.#ChaseMe #追我吧 #黄旭熙#WayV @WayV_official @NCTsmtown @superm pic.twitter.com/l68mISOwyN — Sushi (@buiingbang) November 22, 2019

[trending] Following #GodfreyGao’s passing, variety show #ChaseMe is coming under fire (and scrutiny) for overall difficulty of the obstacles and safety procedures of the programme. Past fan accounts have reported other celebrities to have also faced discomfort during filming pic.twitter.com/ckHLIlwpZ1 — c-drama tweets (@dramapotatoe) November 27, 2019