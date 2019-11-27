weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
Διάσημος 35χρονος ηθοποιός ξεψύχησε στα γυρίσματα σκληρού reality!

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 27.11.2019 | 16:19
Newsit Newsroom
Θύελλα αντιδράσεων έχει προκαλέσει ο θάνατος νεαρού ηθοποιού και μοντέλου στα γυρίσματα ενός σκληρού reality, του Chase me. Ο 35χρονος με καταγωγή από την Ταϊβάν και τον Καναδά, Γκόντφρεϊ Γκάο ξεψύχησε ενώ έτρεχε για ώρες που ήταν και μια από τις δοκιμασίες του παιχνιδιού. Ο 35χρονος επιβράδυνε και ξαφνικά κατέρρευσε.

Πολλοί είναι εκείνοι που ζητούν να σταματήσει το συγκεκριμένο ριάλιτι το οποίο προβάλλεται στην Κίνα. Στο συγκεκριμένο show δυο ομάδες διαγωνίζονται και περνούν πολύ μεγάλες δοκιμασίες.

Πολλοί ήταν εκείνοι που κατηγόρησαν ευθέως τους παραγωγούς του reality λέγοντας ότι τα κάνουν όλα για την τηλεθέαση. Ο Γκάο είχε ερμηνεύσει και τον ρόλο του Magnus Bane στην ταινία The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.

Ο Γκάο εκτός από ηθοποιός ήταν και πολύ διάσημο μοντέλο αφού ήταν ο πρώτος άνδρας ασιατικής καταγωγής που πρωταγωνίστησε στην καμπάνια της Louis Vuitton.

Το συγκεκριμένο σόου βγήκε στον αέρα στις 8 Νοεμβρίου του 2019. Εκτός από τις δυο ομάδες που διαγωνίζονται εμφανίζονται σε αυτό πολλοί γνωστοί ηθοποιοί και τραγουδιστές ως γκεστ.

Όπως θα δείτε οι δοκιμασίες είναι τόσο σκληρές που οι παίκτες δυσκολεύονται

