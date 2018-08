View this post on Instagram

After four days of analyzing smoke breaks, stalking sandwiches and champing at the bit, journalists at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Va., on Tuesday finally had something worthwhile to report: jurors had just returned a verdict in the trial of Paul Manafort, the president’s former campaign chief. In the immediate frenzy and competition to report the news, a member of ABC News’ team (pictured) dashed out of the building – where electronic devices are banned – to tell the world what she knew: Manafort had been convicted of eight financial crimes, and a mistrial had been declared on 10 remaining charges. Tap the link in our bio to catch up on the most watched political trial in recent memory. 📷 @smahaskey