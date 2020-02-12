Η Τζένιφερ Άνιστον μεγαλώνει όμορφα. Στα 51 της έχει ένα σώμα που θα ζήλευαν πολλές νεότερες γυναίκες συνάδελφοί της. Στις 11 Φεβρουαρίου η Ρέιτσελ, έκλεισε τα 51 της και είναι εκείνη που ακόμα σπάει όλα τα ρεκόρ.
Σε πέντε ώρες και 16 λεπτά έφτασε τους ένα εκατομμύριο followers στο Instagram. Από την δεκαετία του ’90 ήταν fashion icon. Και μέχρι σήμερα παραμένει trend. Εκτός από όμορφη και πιο ώριμη από ποτέ η Τζένιφερ είναι μια σπουδαία ηθοποιός. Περνάει από την μικρή στην μεγάλη οθόνη με μεγάλη ευκολία και το απέδειξε με την συγκλονιστική της ερμηνεία στο The Morning Show.
Το αφιέρωμα στο περιοδικό Interview με την φωτογράφιση που θα μείνει αξέχαστη έχει και άλλη μια ιδιαιτερότητα. Την συνέντευξη που της παίρνει η φίλη της από τα 90’s Σάντρα Μπούλοκ.
Μπούλοκ και Άνιστον μιλούν για τον άνθρωπο που είχαν σχέση και οι δυο, τον ηθοποιό Τέιτ Ντόνοβαν.
Η Άνιστον θυμάται την Μπούλοκ να αποκαλεί τον Ντόνοβαν «ο κοινός πρώην φίλος». Λένε επίσης ότι την βραδιά που γνωρίστηκαν οι δυο φίλες, είχαν μιλήσει για τα κοινά τους μελλοντικά σχέδια, τα οποία αφορούσαν ένα σπίτι στην παραλία και «γέλια παιδιών να τρέχουν ανέμελα στην παραλία».
"I’d never had Jack Daniels until then, and I have not had a sip of it since." In our new March Issue, out soon, America's Sweethearts @jenniferaniston and #SandraBullock recall the first time they met. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @alique_studio and styled by @melzy917 for our March Issue.
Just when you think you have @jenniferaniston figured out, she surprises you. As one of the few actors to seamlessly transition her superstardom from the small screen to the big one and back again, our March Issue cover star has remained a paparazzi magnet and the object of our fascination for half her life. But as she tells her friend and drinking buddy #SandraBullock, the truth is stranger than tabloids. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @alique_studio and styled by @melzy917 for our March Issue.
Thank you @interviewmag for this birthday surprise. I had no idea this would be coming out today. Feeling proud and honored to be celebrating with this cover. Thanks to the Interview team for celebrating women at every age… turns out 51 is pretty fun. And thanks to @nickkharamis, @melzy917, @alique_studio, @mrchrismcmillan, @gucciwestman — and my sister from another mister Sandy Bullock for talking to me about whatever the hell we were talking about. I love you so much. 🥰🥳
