Ένα παιδί σκοτώθηκε και δεκάδες άλλοι τραυματίστηκαν μετά από Ισραηλινή βομβιστική επίθεση στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία του Αγίου Πορφυρίου στη Γάζα, όπου είχαν καταφύγει εκατοντάδες εκτοπισμένοι.

Σύμφωνα με την ΕΡΤ παλαιστινιακές πηγές ανέφεραν ότι τα Ισραηλινά αεροσκάφη βομβάρδισαν τηνκκλησία του Αγίου Πορφυρίου στη συνοικία Al-Zaytoun στη νότια Γάζα, σκοτώνοντας ένα κορίτσι και τραυματίζοντας δεκάδες ανθρώπους.

Παράλληλα σημειώνουν ότι προκλήθηκαν σοβαρές υλικές ζημιές σε τμήματα του κτιρίου της εκκλησίας. και ένα κτίριο δίπλα στην εκκλησία καταστράφηκε.

🚨 Important Update:



More than 400 people from different religions, including Christians and Muslims, went to a Greek Orthodox Church for safety.

Unfortunately, the church was bombed by the Israelis, putting the lives of those inside, including injured and missing people, in… pic.twitter.com/DocYSqpXqr October 19, 2023

Breaking news: Israel bombed a house bordering on the Greek Orthodox church in Gaza, which brought down the assembly hall where around 50 Christians were having refug. At least a child was murdered and several people injured, all Christians. Many are still under the rubble. pic.twitter.com/cB6FVhOBhT — Mitri Raheb (@RahebM) October 19, 2023

Η εκκλησία βρίσκεται λίγα μέτρα μακριά από το National Arab Baptist Hospital, που συνδέεται με την Αγγλικανική Επισκοπική Εκκλησία στην Ιερουσαλήμ, όπου την περασμένη Τρίτη βομβαρδίστηκε , με αποτέλεσμα τον θάνατο και τον τραυματισμό εκατοντάδων πολιτών.

The Greek-Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius in Northern Gaza appears to have been Damaged tonight by an Israeli Airstrike causing multiple Injuries and Deaths among the Palestinian-Christians who were taking Shelter there; this Church is one of the Oldest in the World with it… pic.twitter.com/bmk0muyn4J — HABER (@memlekettehaber) October 19, 2023

Περίπου 1.000 Παλαιστίνιοι Χριστιανοί ζουν στην Γάζα, η πλειονότητα των οποίων ανήκει στην Ορθόδοξη και Καθολική εκκλησία, εκτός από την παρουσία της εκκλησίας των Βαπτιστών. Ορισμένοι χριστιανοί πολίτες κατέφυγαν σε εκκλησίες και τα συνδεδεμένα κτίριά τους, αφού τα σπίτια ορισμένων από αυτούς καταστράφηκαν ως αποτέλεσμα του βομβαρδισμού, και αναζήτησαν ασφαλέστερο καταφύγιο.