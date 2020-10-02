23oC Αθήνα

Νέο βίντεο σοκ στις ΗΠΑ – Αφροαμερικανός «γαζώνεται» από πυρά αστυνομικών και πέφτει νεκρός

Ενα ακόμη σοκαριστικό βίντεο έρχεται στη δημοσιότητα από τις ΗΠΑ με ένα Αφροαμερικανό να πέφτει νεκρός από τα πυρά αστυνομικών στο Σικάγο.

Το συγκεκριμένο βίντεο που έδωσαν στο φως οι αστυνομικές αρχές της πόλης δείχνει τον Αφροαμερικανό να μην ακούει τις εκκλήσεις τους να πετάξει το μαχαίρι που κρατά στο χέρι του και προσπαθεί να επιτεθεί σε μια γυναίκα αστυνομικό. Τότε δέχεται καταιγισμό πυρών και χάνει τη ζωή του.

Πρόκειται για ένα περιστατικό, το οποίο συνέβη πρώτες πρωινές ώρες της 5ης Σεπτεμβρίου στο Βίτουμ Παρκ του Σικάγου.

Η αστυνομία δέχεται κλήσεις για μαχαίρωμα στην περιοχή, σπεύδει να δει τι ακριβώς συμβαίνει, προσπάθησαν να τον αφοπλίσουν με τη χρήση τέιζερ και τελικά ο Αφρομερικανός πέφτει νεκρός από σφαίρες.

As far as police body cam footage goes, Chicago's civilian police oversight agency's (COPA) latest release is as graphic as it gets. The shocking video shows the moment police confront a knife suspect, taser him, the man overcomes the taser and stabs an officer, and finally police shoot him to death. Officers from the eighth district were responding to a call-out to South Lavergne Avenue in search of a suspect who was believed to have stabbed someone. After failing to incapacitate him with the taser, the man frenziedly stabs a female officer, which is when accompanying officers open fire on him. Overall, 21 shots were fired by the two police officers. The suspect – later identified as 34-year-old Shaon Jermy Ochea Warner – was pronounced dead at the scene. The safety vest of the sergeant who was stabbed was punctured, but luckily absorbed most of the force so that she was not seriously injured.

