Όπως μεταδίδουν διεθνή ειδησεογραφικά δίκτυα, ο σταθμός Gare du Nord στο Παρίσι εκκενώνεται, μετά από απειλή για βόμβα.
Κατά τις ίδιες πληροφορίες η κίνηση προς και από την περιοχή που βρίσκεται ο σταθμός διακόπηκε, ενώ ο Gare du Nord εκκενώνεται, όπως δείχνουν και τα πλάνα που μεταδίδει το ρωσικό RT.
Evacuation of Paris' Gare du Nord station after a reported bomb threat— RT (@RT_com) October 27, 2021
Traffic to and from the area is interrupted, as unverified footage appears to show the station emptying out.
Follow our Telegram https://t.co/gtQwYY5p2N pic.twitter.com/ezggrMRyN7
Paris : trafic interrompu à la gare du Nord, évacuée en raison d’une alerte à la bombe
➡️ https://t.co/xOfnbp1ieV pic.twitter.com/7qxpV85Ctx— Le Parisien | transports (@transportsidf) October 27, 2021
Επιβάτες που έχουν εισιτήρια για να μεταβούν στο Λονδίνο αναφέρουν πως είναι ακινητοποιημένοι έξω από τον σταθμό που εκκενώνεται και αναρωτιούνται αν και πότε τα δρομολόγια θα επαναληφθούν.
We are on the same 5.13 train waiting outside the Gare du Nord. From where can we hear the announcements?— Stephanie Cheah (@stephaniecheah_) October 27, 2021