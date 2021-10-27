Όπως μεταδίδουν διεθνή ειδησεογραφικά δίκτυα, ο σταθμός Gare du Nord στο Παρίσι εκκενώνεται, μετά από απειλή για βόμβα.

Κατά τις ίδιες πληροφορίες η κίνηση προς και από την περιοχή που βρίσκεται ο σταθμός διακόπηκε, ενώ ο Gare du Nord εκκενώνεται, όπως δείχνουν και τα πλάνα που μεταδίδει το ρωσικό RT.

Evacuation of Paris' Gare du Nord station after a reported bomb threat



Traffic to and from the area is interrupted, as unverified footage appears to show the station emptying out.



Follow our Telegram https://t.co/gtQwYY5p2N pic.twitter.com/ezggrMRyN7