Ράγισαν καρδιές στο τελευταίο αντίο στο 20χρονο μοντέλο που αυτοκτόνησε στην Κεφαλονιά – video

What a day to reflect on all of our memories with you. What a day to remember a girl who touched all of our hearts in so many ways. Today a certain line stuck with me.. “She’s got a gypsy soul but a warriors spirit”.. and I couldn’t think of anything closer to you. I hope your looking down proud of us and how we really tried to stay strong and not be angry at the unknown, but happy because we knew you. Fly high you gorgeous girl, love you more than words can describe ❤️