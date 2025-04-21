Τζάστιν Μπίμπερ: Βίντεο τον δείχνουν να βρίσκεται «εκτός πραγματικότητας» στο Coachella και να καπνίζει κάνναβη

Ημίγυμνος, καμπουριασμένος και σε ημιλιπόθυμη κατάσταση φαίνεται πως πέρασε ο Τζάστιν Μπίμπερ το δεύτερο Σαββατοκύριακο του φεστιβάλ Coachella 2025.
Βίντεο που βγήκαν στα social media από το Coachella, δείχνουν τον Τζάστιν Μπίμπερ να βρίσκεται ανάμεσα στο πλήθος και σε κακή κατάσταση, μη μπορώντας κάποιος να διευκρινίσει το τι ακριβώς του συνέβαινε.
Σε ένα από τα στιγμιότυπα, φαίνεται ο επιτυχημένος τραγουδιστής να κάθεται σε μία καρέκλα, με το σώμα του καμπουριασμένο και το κεφάλι του τελείως πεσμένο, το οποίο κουνά ρυθμικά στη μουσική.
Στο ίδιο βίντεο φαίνεται να καπνίζει ένα «μυστήριο» τσιγάρο, το οποίο στη συνέχεια το δίνει σε έναν φίλο του. Πολλοί ανέφεραν πως πρόκειται για τσιγάρο κάνναβης.
Σε άλλο βίντεο φαίνεται ο Τζάστιν Μπίμπερ, χωρίς μπλούζα να χορεύει (;) αρκετά περίεργα στους ρυθμούς του «Not Like Us» ενώ δίπλα του διασκεδάζει ο Κέντρικ Λαμάρ.
Δείτε τα βίντεο:
@connertrill never showering again @Justin Bieber #coachella #justinbieber #tao ♬ original sound – Conner Trill
@signal.news Justin Bieber’s fans double down on claims singer ‘needs help’ after worrying behavior at Coachella Justin Bieber’s fans expressed concern over the pop star’s behavior during the second weekend of Coachella 2025. The “Peaches” singer was seen in a video pafing on what appeared to be a joint at the music festival in Indio, Calif. While swokking, his body was hunched over as he bounced his head to his 2015 song “What Do You Mean?” At another point, the clip showed a shirtless Bieber, 31, oddly moving his body to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” in a crowd. Fans reacted to the footage of the Grammy winner in the comments, with one person claiming, “I’m sorry but he doesn’t look OK, he’s not just ‘having fun,’ he’s definitely under some hard influence. :(.” “He needs better friends by [his] side,” another added. “I’m mad that the people around him are not doing anything,” a third chimed in. “poor guy, i don’t understand why they say he is enjoying. You can see clearly he needs help,” a fourth user claimed, echoing several others. The “Baby” singer sparked worry for his well-being in February when he was seen swaying his body from side to side and smiling wide while at his wife Hailey Bieber’s Rhode pop-up event in Los Angeles. His rep told TMZ that the rumors were “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.” “Seeing him disintegrate like this … it’s watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose,” an ex-team member told the Hollywood Reporter. “He’s lost,” the anonymous insider further claimed. “There’s no one protecting him because there’s no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out.” The pop star’s rep told Page Six in response, “This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — ‘sources,’ disappointed that they no longer work with Justin.” #JustinBieber #Coachella2025 #BieberConcern #JustinBieberNews #coachelladrama #CelebrityNews #HollywoodGossip #JustinAndHailey #bieberfans ♬ original sound – Signal News
Αυτές οι εικόνες προφανώς αναστάτωσαν τους θαυμαστές του, οι οποίοι γέμισαν με σχόλια τις αναρτήσεις με τα βίντεο, γράφοντας:
«Είναι ξεκάθαρο ότι βρίσκεται υπό την επήρεια ναρκωτικών» ή «χρειάζεται καλύτερους φίλους δίπλα του» ή «καημένο παιδί, φαίνεται πως χρειάζεται βοήθεια».
Αυτή δεν είναι η πρώτη φορά που ο Τζάστιν Μπίμπερ έχει απασχολήσει την κοινή γνώμη με την κατάσταση της υγείας του.
Κατά καιρούς εμφανίζεται πολύ αδυνατισμένος ή κομμένος στο πρόσωπο, καθώς είναι ευρέως γνωστό πως αντιμετωπίζει διάφορα προβλήματα ψυχικής υγείας.