Ποιός είναι ο νέος Αναπληρωτής Σύμβουλος Εθνικής Ασφαλείας

Ο Θάνος Ντόκος είναι Διδάκτωρ Διεθνών Σχέσεων και Στρατηγικών Σπουδών του Πανεπιστημίου Cambridge. Έχει διατελέσει ερευνητής στο Ινστιτούτο Έρευνας για την Ειρήνη της Φρανκφούρτης και το Κέντρο για την Επιστήμη και τις Διεθνείς Σχέσεις του Πανεπιστημίου Χάρβαρντ.

Από το Μάρτιο 1996 έως τον Οκτώβριο 1998 εργάστηκε ως Επιστημονικός Υπεύθυνος της Διεύθυνσης Στρατηγικών Μελετών, στο Υπουργείο Εθνικής Άμυνας και στο διάστημα 1998-99 ως Σύμβουλος σε θέματα ΝΑΤΟ στο Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών.

Σήμερα είναι Γενικός Διευθυντής στο Ελληνικό Ίδρυμα Ευρωπαϊκής και Εξωτερικής Πολιτικής (ΕΛΙΑΜΕΠ). Έχει διδάξει στα Πανεπιστήμια Πειραιώς και Αθηνών, τη Σχολή Εθνικής Αμύνης, τη Σχολή Εθνικής Ασφάλειας και τη Διπλωματική Ακαδημία.

