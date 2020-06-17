Ο Λεμπρόν Τζέιμς ετοιμάζεται να επανέλθει στους αγωνιστικούς χώρους στην επανέναρξη του NBA, αλλά η δική του καραντίνα ήταν τελείως διαφορετική από τον υπόλοιπο κόσμο.
Ο Αμερικανός σούπερ σταρ των Λέικερς ζει σε μία απίστευτη βίλα στο Λος Άντζελες, η οποία και εκτείνεται σε 16.000 τ.μ. και κοστίζει πάνω από 52 εκατομμύρια ευρώ.
Το Mega Mansions στο instagram μάλιστα, έδωσε στο “φως” και εικόνες μέσα από την υπερπολυτελή έπαυλη του Λεμπρόν, οι οποίες και εντυπωσιάζουν για τη χλιδή του σπιτιού, αλλά και ειδικά για τη θέα που απολαμβάνει ο “Βασιλιάς” του NBA.
Η χλιδάτη βίλα του Λεμπρόν Τζέιμς
$52,000,000 Los Angeles Mansion | Set behind high hedges & security gates, this ultra private architectural masterpiece offers exquisite style and 16,000 SF of seamless indoor-outdoor living space. Enter the gates through a curved motor court to a grand 2-story entry with cascading water features then cross the floating bridge to breathtaking living and dining rooms with massive marble fireplaces. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls provide explosive views from DTLA to Century City, & Catalina. Designed by world-renowned architect Paul McClean, every element in the home reflects his genius and thoughtful design with clean lines and light throughout. Step out back to a fully equipped entertainer’s paradise, a signature boomerang-shaped infinity pool & spa include a luxurious fire pit lounge submerged in the center. Master suite overlooks the entire city and includes rooftop deck & garden. Extraordinary mix of amenities including media room, lounge, wet bar, gym, golf simulator, billiards, cigar room, wine cellar and an expansive wellness area with float tank, hydro tub & sauna. Via: @lux.interiors By: @williamsandwilliams