View this post on Instagram

Today, I’m feeling extra grateful for the conversations I shared with loved ones during the first season of The #MichelleObamaPodcast. And while the pandemic certainly affected the tone and content of these conversations, I will say each episode really felt like a true reflection of the kind of discussions I’ve always had with the special people in my life. I hope that our conversations—whether about being married, being a parent, being a citizen, or just being—inspired you to reach out to the people in your life and share how you feel. Because when enough people open up and have vulnerable conversations, amazing things can happen. That’s how we begin to break down these barriers that too often get in our way — by opening up and listening to one another. I want to thank all of my family and friends who came on my podcast throughout this season, but most of all, I want to thank all of you for listening. I’ve truly loved reading your comments and hearing from all of you. That’s why I’m excited to share that the first season of The #MichelleObamaPodcast is now available across all podcast platforms—wherever you listen, I’d love to hear about some of the conversations you’ve been having at home lately. Let me know in the comments below.