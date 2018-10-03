weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
Έπεσε το Instagram

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 03.10.2018 | 10:43
Προβλήματα από το πρωί με το Instagram. Οι χρήστες δεν μπορούν να συνδεθούν στους λογαριασμούς τους.

Πολλοί είναι οι χρήστες του Instagram που ανέφεραν το πρόβλημα που έχει παρουσιαστεί από το πρωί της Τετάρτης στο Instagram.

Όταν κάποιος χρήστης επιχειρεί σύνδεση στο Instagram από υπολογιστή βλέπει το μήνυμα «5xx Server Error».

Στην εφαρμογή του Instagram για κινητά οι χρήστες ενημερώνονται πως η ροή τους δεν μπορεί να ανανεωθεί.

