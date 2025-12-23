ΗΠΑ: Έκρηξη σε γηροκομείο στην Πενσιλβάνια – Φόβοι για εγκλωβισμένους

Για έκρηξη αερίου σε γηροκομείο στην Πενσιλβάνια των ΗΠΑ έκαναν λόγο οι τοπικές Αρχές, αργά το βράδυ της Τρίτης (23.12.2025), προσθέτοντας ότι όπως όλα δείχνουν στο κτίριο βρίσκονται παγιδευμένοι άνθρωποι.

«Καταλαβαίνουμε ότι υπάρχουν άνθρωποι παγιδευμένοι μέσα στο γηροκομείο», δήλωσε η Ρουθ Μίλερ, εκπρόσωπος της Υπηρεσίας Διαχείρισης Εκτάκτων Αναγκών της Πενσιλβάνια.

#BREAKING

Update new video of Massive explosion and fire at the Silverlake nursing home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.



Multiple victims, trapped, massive emergency and fire response along with law-enforcement on the site no word yet on total amount of victims or… pic.twitter.com/DaGLg9LVIe — Todd Paron December 23, 2025

Bristol Township, PA: Explosion at Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, caused a partial collapse & massive fire.



BREAKING: A massive fire has erupted at a nursing home in eastern PA following a possible gas explosion, officials said.



Police described it as a “mass casualty incident” at the Silver Lake Nursing Home and asked people to avoid the area in Bristol.https://t.co/EN9IPJbJGe pic.twitter.com/JQDFwUDD03 — ABC News (@ABC) December 23, 2025

GAS EXPLOSION AT PENNSYLVANIA NURSING HOME:



– Silverlake Nursing Home

– Bristol, PA

– Major damage, fire seen

– Several casualties reported

– Several people trapped

– Rescue operations continue pic.twitter.com/3lC7AddWLm — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) December 23, 2025

Αξιωματούχοι της κομητείας Μπακς ενημέρωσαν την υπηρεσία για μία έκρηξη πριν από τις 3 το μεσημέρι (τοπική ώρα), στο γηροκομείο Σίλβερ Λέικ στην περιοχή Μπρίστολ, περίπου 32 χιλιόμετρα βορειοανατολικά της Φιλαδέλφειας.