Κόσμος

ΗΠΑ: Έκρηξη σε γηροκομείο στην Πενσιλβάνια – Φόβοι για εγκλωβισμένους

Για έκρηξη που προκλήθηκε από διαρροή αερίου κάνουν λόγο οι τοπικές αρχές
Έκρηξη αερίου σε γηροκομείο στην Πενσυλβάνια των ΗΠΑ
φωτογραφία από Χ

Για έκρηξη αερίου σε γηροκομείο στην Πενσιλβάνια των ΗΠΑ έκαναν λόγο οι τοπικές Αρχές, αργά το βράδυ της Τρίτης (23.12.2025), προσθέτοντας ότι όπως όλα δείχνουν στο κτίριο βρίσκονται παγιδευμένοι άνθρωποι.

«Καταλαβαίνουμε ότι υπάρχουν άνθρωποι παγιδευμένοι μέσα στο γηροκομείο», δήλωσε η Ρουθ Μίλερ, εκπρόσωπος της Υπηρεσίας Διαχείρισης Εκτάκτων Αναγκών της Πενσιλβάνια.

 

 

 

 

Αξιωματούχοι της κομητείας Μπακς ενημέρωσαν την υπηρεσία για μία έκρηξη πριν από τις 3 το μεσημέρι (τοπική ώρα), στο γηροκομείο Σίλβερ Λέικ στην περιοχή Μπρίστολ, περίπου 32 χιλιόμετρα βορειοανατολικά της Φιλαδέλφειας.

Σχόλια
Σχολίασε εδώ
50 /50
2000 /2000
Όροι Χρήσης. Το site προστατεύεται από reCAPTCHA, ισχύουν Πολιτική Απορρήτου & Όροι Χρήσης της Google.
Κόσμος
Ακολουθήστε το Νewsit.gr στο Google News και ενημερωθείτε πρώτοι για όλη την ειδησεογραφία και τα τελευταία νέα της ημέρας
Πιο δημοφιλή
1
2
3
4
5
Πιο σχολιασμένα
254
220
148
147
109
Κόσμος: Περισσότερα άρθρα
Αυτοκτόνησε γνωστός Αυστραλός αθλητικός ρεπόρτερ στο Λος Άντζελες - Έπεσε στο κενό από ταράτσα κτηρίου
Ο ίδιος ασχολούταν κυρίως με το ρεπορτάζ του τένις, ενώ φαινόταν πολύ χαρούμενος στην δουλειά του παίρνοντας συνεντεύξεις από τους κορυφαίους στο κόσμο, όπως τον Κάρλος Αλκαράθ
ρεπόρτερ
Newsit logo
Newsit logo