Όσκαρ 2020: Λεπτό προς λεπτό οι υποψηφιότητες
Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά Όσκαρ που θεωρούνται τα βραβεία των βραβείων στον κινηματογράφο ανακοινώνονται αυτή την ώρα.
Ήδη γνωρίζουμε τις υποψηφιότητες για το Όσκαρ β γυναικείου και β ανδρικού ρόλου. Υποψήφιοι για το Όσκαρ β γυναικείου ρόλου είναι οι Κάθι Μπέιτς, Λόρα Ντερν, Σκάρλετ Γιόχανσον, Φλόρενς Πακ και Μαργκότ Ρόμπι.
Υποψήφιοι για το όσκαρ β ανδρικού ρόλου είναι: Τομ Χανκς, Αντονι Χόπκινς, Αλ Πατσίνο, Τζο Πέσι και Μπραντ Πιτ.
Δείτε ζωντανά την ανακοίνωση των υποψηφιοτήτων για τα φετινά Όσκαρ
Congratulations to the Best Picture nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/Wqgdoe62Gs
Congratulations to the Directing nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/wAnN2RM6Ld
Congratulations to the Leading Actress nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/LSz3nymNVY
Congratulations to the Leading Actor nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/juoOEIpG7X
Congratulations to the Supporting Actor nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/lwBgpZtBei
Congratulations to the Supporting Actress nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/qEMQJUmzBV
Congratulations to the International Feature Film nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/qpNH5CaUyj
Congratulations to the Costume Design nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/k0SeRMYhuz
Congratulations to the Sound Mixing nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/J4xsNBkCCC
Congratulations to the Sound Editing nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/Zg0tPRCkSB
Congratulations to the Original Score nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/GWgkGI46Pn
Congratulations to the Animated Short Film nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/KHmXm2XVaP
Congratulations to the Documentary Feature nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/CThhiJM5zS
Congratulations to the Documentary Short Subject nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/EUH0GXaloY
Congratulations to the Production Design nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/9VdXX4Bunb
Congratulations to the Film Editing nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/mthPRncDxL
Congratulations to the Cinematography nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/iLGF88j27Y
Congratulations to the Visual Effects nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/XpsELPkZ1u
Congratulations to the Makeup and Hairstyling nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/1XxD3mqSaG
Congratulations to the Animated Feature nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/g7HJWNklab
Congratulations to the Original Song nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/fmXmoZmW7e
Congratulations to the Adapted Screenplay nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/FkrpYXgKII
Congratulations to the Original Screenplay nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/ZORIZfEtcO
Η τελετή των 92ων Όσκαρ θα γίνει στις 10 Φεβρουαρίου στο Kodak Theater στο Λος Άντζελες.