Όσκαρ 2020: Λεπτό προς λεπτό οι υποψηφιότητες

Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά Όσκαρ που θεωρούνται τα βραβεία των βραβείων στον κινηματογράφο ανακοινώνονται αυτή την ώρα.

Ήδη γνωρίζουμε τις υποψηφιότητες για το Όσκαρ β γυναικείου και β ανδρικού ρόλου. Υποψήφιοι για το Όσκαρ β γυναικείου ρόλου είναι οι Κάθι Μπέιτς, Λόρα Ντερν, Σκάρλετ Γιόχανσον, Φλόρενς Πακ και Μαργκότ Ρόμπι.

Υποψήφιοι για το όσκαρ β ανδρικού ρόλου είναι: Τομ Χανκς, Αντονι Χόπκινς, Αλ Πατσίνο, Τζο Πέσι και Μπραντ Πιτ.

Congratulations to the Best Picture nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/Wqgdoe62Gs

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020