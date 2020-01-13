weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
Όσκαρ 2020: Λεπτό προς λεπτό οι υποψηφιότητες

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 13.01.2020 | 15:07
Newsit Newsroom
Δείτε την ανακοίνωση των υποψηφιοτήτων για τα φετινά Όσκαρ. Ποια ταινία θα πάρει τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες. Η τελετή απονομής των Όσκαρ θα γίνει στις 10 Φεβρουαρίου στο Λος Άντζελες.

Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά Όσκαρ που θεωρούνται τα βραβεία των βραβείων στον κινηματογράφο ανακοινώνονται αυτή την ώρα.

Ήδη γνωρίζουμε τις υποψηφιότητες για το Όσκαρ β γυναικείου και β ανδρικού ρόλου. Υποψήφιοι για το Όσκαρ β γυναικείου ρόλου είναι οι Κάθι Μπέιτς, Λόρα Ντερν, Σκάρλετ Γιόχανσον, Φλόρενς Πακ και Μαργκότ Ρόμπι.

Υποψήφιοι για το όσκαρ β ανδρικού ρόλου είναι: Τομ Χανκς, Αντονι Χόπκινς, Αλ Πατσίνο, Τζο Πέσι και Μπραντ Πιτ.

Δείτε ζωντανά την ανακοίνωση των υποψηφιοτήτων για τα φετινά Όσκαρ

Η τελετή των 92ων Όσκαρ θα γίνει στις 10 Φεβρουαρίου στο Kodak Theater στο Λος Άντζελες.

