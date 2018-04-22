Θρήνος στο Χόλιγουντ για τον Βέρν Τρόιερ: Πέθανε ο «Mini-Me»
«Με μεγάλη μας θλίψη και με βαριά καρδιά σας γράφουμε ότι ο Βερν πέθανε σήμερα» έγραψαν συγγενείς του στον λογαριασμό του Βέρν Τρόιερ στο Instagram, αργά το βράδυ του Σαββάτου (21.04.2018) μιλώντας για έναν άνθρωπο «εξαιρετικά καλοκάγαθο», που ήθελε πάντα «να κάνει όλον τον κόσμο να χαμογελάει» και να βοηθάει όσο περισσότερο μπορεί.
It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies. Photo by @paulmobleystudio
Η άγνωστη «μάχη» με την κατάθλίψη
Οι αιτίες του θανάτου του δεν έχουν διευκρινιστεί, αλλά ο ηθοποιός υπέφερε από κατάθλιψη, σύμφωνα με το μήνυμα της οικογένειας. «Η κατάθλιψη και οι αυτοκτονικές τάσεις είναι προβλήματα πολύ σοβαρά. Δεν ξέρει κανείς τι μάχες δίνει ο καθένας με τον εαυτό του. Να είστε ευγενείς ο ένας με τον άλλο. Και να γνωρίζετε ότι δεν είναι ποτέ αργά για να βοηθήσετε κάποιον», λέει ακόμα η οικογένεια στην ανακοίνωση.
Ο Τρόιερ πρόσφατα νοσηλεύτηκε για άγνωστο λόγο. Εδώ και ένα χρόνο, είχε νοσηλευτεί ξανά για τα προβλήματα αλκοολισμού που αντιμετώπιζε. Ο ηθοποιός που είχε ύψος 81 εκατοστά και ήταν ένας από τους πιο μικρόσωμους ανθρώπους στον κόσμο, είχε αποκτήσει διεθνή φήμη ενσαρκώνοντας το ρόλο του σατανικού «Mini Me», του κλώνου του Δρ. Κακού, τον οποίο ενσάρκωσε ο Μάικ Μάγιερς. Είχε ακόμα παίξει χαρακτηριστικούς ρόλους σε ταινίες όπως το «The Love Guru», το «Bubble Boy», το «Postal», ενώ είχε ακόμα και συμμετοχή σε ταινίες Χάρι Πότερ.