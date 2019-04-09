Ελληνίδα η βασίλισσα του fitness στο Instagram
Η ελληνικής καταγωγής Kayla Itsines είναι μία διεθνούς φήμης personal trainer και έχει μερικά εκατομμύρια followers στο Instagram. Φίλοι της και πελάτες της είναι μερικά από τα πιο διάσημα μοντέλα και δεκάδες αστέρες του Χόλιγουντ, που παρακολουθούν και εμπιστεύονται τη δουλειά της.
Το έτος 2014 κυκλοφόρησε μία σειρά ασκήσεων που διαρκούν λιγότερο από 30 λεπτά και γυμνάζουν ολόκληρο το σώμα, ενώ το έτος 2015 κυκλοφόρησε και το πρώτο της ηλεκτρονικό βιβλίο. Μόλις λίγα χρόνια μετά, έχει χτίσει μία ολόκληρη αυτοκρατορία στον τομέα της γυμναστικής.
Η Kayla Itsines είναι υπέρμαχος της μεσογειακής κουζίνας και σε συνεντεύξεις της έχει παραδεχτεί πολλές φορές ότι η μεγαλύτερη αδυναμία της είναι η ελληνική κουζίνα και τα φαγητά που μαγειρεύει η γιαγιά της.
View this post on Instagram
Good morning ladies!!/Good night from Australia!!! I STILL have some ladies asking me about AB workouts during #pregnancy. I have NOT been trying to target or isolate my abs (and do NOT recommend it due to safety)! My #activepregnancy routine is very different to my "normal" routine! During this pregnancy my focus has been on walking, postural work and light workouts (when I can fit them in). I'm happy because weight gain is on track and WELL within what is "safe" and expected for pregnancy. I will re assess my workout routine #postpregnancy and when cleared by my doctor will start making re-introducing abdominal training. Until then ladies, NO ab workouts for me 😁😁www.kaylaitsines.com/app
Η Itsines τιμήθηκε το 2015 με βραβείο από την Ernst and Young Entrepreneur για την επιτυχημένη επαγγελματική της πορεία στην Αυστραλία.
View this post on Instagram
[[ FULL BODY WORKOUT ]] With only a few weeks to go 'til I meet this little muffin, I'm sticking to #pregnancysafe FULL BODY workouts. Mainly because I am ALREADY feeling uncomfortable while I sleep and I do not want to deal with DOMS on top of that😝. For the ladies who don't know, DOMS stands for Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness, which (in the easiest way to explain) is the muscle soreness you sometimes get a day or two after your workout. Just to be clear, there is a BIG difference between injuring yourself and DOMs. The more you train and get experienced, you will learn and understand this. If I stick to full-body workouts, I’m targeting lots of muscle groups within the same workout. I leave feeling GREAT and find I don't get as sore…..which is what I want/need right now! This workout can be completed by anyone, NOT just ladies who are pregnant. BUT if you ARE pregnant, this is suitable in ALL trimesters. Please note, IF you are pregnant you MUST get your doctor's clearance (not mine) before working out! www.kaylaitsines.com/app #34weeks5days
Η Kayla Itsines, σύμφωνα με πρόσφατη έρευνα, είναι η πλουσιότερη επιχειρηματίας κάτω των 40 ετών στην Αυστραλία. Μάλιστα, μαζί με τον αρραβωνιαστικό της, Τόμπι Πιρς έχουν χτίσει μία περιουσία αξίας 486 εκατομμυρίων δολαρίων και είναι το πλουσιότερο ζευγάρι νεαρών επιχειρηματιών κάτω των 30!