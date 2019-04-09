Ελληνίδα η βασίλισσα του fitness στο Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Good morning ladies!!/Good night from Australia!!! I STILL have some ladies asking me about AB workouts during #pregnancy. I have NOT been trying to target or isolate my abs (and do NOT recommend it due to safety)! My #activepregnancy routine is very different to my "normal" routine! During this pregnancy my focus has been on walking, postural work and light workouts (when I can fit them in). I'm happy because weight gain is on track and WELL within what is "safe" and expected for pregnancy. I will re assess my workout routine #postpregnancy and when cleared by my doctor will start making re-introducing abdominal training. Until then ladies, NO ab workouts for me 😁😁www.kaylaitsines.com/app