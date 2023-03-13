Η ταινία Everything Everywhere All At Once «σάρωσε» τα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023, καθώς κατέκτησε το χρυσό αγαλματίδιο της Ακαδημίας Κινηματογράφου των ΗΠΑ στις 7 από τις 11 κατηγορίες στις οποίες ήταν υποψήφια, συμπεριλαμβανομένης της Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Α’ και Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου και Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου.
Μισέλ Γεό, για το Everything Everywhere All At Once και ο Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ για τη Φάλαινα επιβεβαίωσαν τα προγνωστικά και κέρδισαν Όσκαρ Α’ Γυναικείου και Ανδρικού ρόλου αντίστοιχα, ενώ στην κατηγορία των Β’ ρόλων το “αγαλματάκι” πήραν η Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις (για το Everything Everywhere All At Once) και ο Κε Κουάν, επίσης για το Everything Everywhere All At Once!
Αναλυτικά οι νικητές των βραβείων Όσκαρ 2023:
Καλύτερης Ταινίας
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Everything Everywhere All At Once
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Σκηνοθεσίας
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Ana De Armas – Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Α΄ Ανδρικού Ρόλου
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Paul Mescal – AfterSun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Angela Basset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Κοστουμιών
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Ήχου
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Top Gun: Maverick
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
Πρωτότυπης Μουσικής
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Women Talking
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Believe It
Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου
- ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: “Naatu Naatu” – RRR
- “Applause” – Tell It Like A Woman
- “Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
- “Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “This Is a Life” – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Ντοκιμαντέρ
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Navalny
- All That Breathes
- And The Beauty And The Blooshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure A Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger At The Gate
Ξενόγλωσσης Ταινίας
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: All Quiet on the Western Front – Γερμανία
- Argentina, 1985 – Αργεντινή
- Close – Βέλγιο
- EO – Πολωνία
- The Quiet Girl – Ιρλανδία
Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Μακιγιάζ
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: The Whale
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
Σκηνογραφίας
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Μοντάζ
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Διεύθυνσης Φωτογραφίας
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Οπτικών Εφέ
- ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Avatar: The Way of Water
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick