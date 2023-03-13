Η ταινία Everything Everywhere All At Once «σάρωσε» τα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023, καθώς κατέκτησε το χρυσό αγαλματίδιο της Ακαδημίας Κινηματογράφου των ΗΠΑ στις 7 από τις 11 κατηγορίες στις οποίες ήταν υποψήφια, συμπεριλαμβανομένης της Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Α’ και Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου και Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου.

Μισέλ Γεό, για το Everything Everywhere All At Once και ο Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ για τη Φάλαινα επιβεβαίωσαν τα προγνωστικά και κέρδισαν Όσκαρ Α’ Γυναικείου και Ανδρικού ρόλου αντίστοιχα, ενώ στην κατηγορία των Β’ ρόλων το “αγαλματάκι” πήραν η Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις (για το Everything Everywhere All At Once) και ο Κε Κουάν, επίσης για το Everything Everywhere All At Once!

Αναλυτικά οι νικητές των βραβείων Όσκαρ 2023:

Καλύτερης Ταινίας

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Σκηνοθεσίας

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana De Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Α΄ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Brendan Fraser – The Whale Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal – AfterSun

Bill Nighy – Living

Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once Angela Basset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Κοστουμιών

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Babylon

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Ήχου

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Πρωτότυπης Μουσικής

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Women Talking

Women Talking All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: An Irish Goodbye

An Irish Goodbye Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Believe It

Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: “Naatu Naatu” – RRR

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR “Applause” – Tell It Like A Woman

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“This Is a Life” – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Ντοκιμαντέρ

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Navalny

Navalny All That Breathes

And The Beauty And The Blooshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: The Elephant Whisperers

The Elephant Whisperers Haulout

How Do You Measure A Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger At The Gate

Ξενόγλωσσης Ταινίας

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: All Quiet on the Western Front – Γερμανία

All Quiet on the Western Front – Γερμανία Argentina, 1985 – Αργεντινή

Close – Βέλγιο

EO – Πολωνία

The Quiet Girl – Ιρλανδία

Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Μακιγιάζ

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: The Whale

The Whale All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Σκηνογραφίας

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Μοντάζ

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Διεύθυνσης Φωτογραφίας

ΝΙΚΗΤΡΙΑ: All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Οπτικών Εφέ