Με ΑΕΚ – Προμηθέας Πάτρας οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (03/06)

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 03.06.2019 | 09:39
Newsit Newsroom
Ο Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς μπορεί να αποκλείστηκε μετά το ματς της χρονιάς με τον Σταν Βαβρίνκα, αλλά το Roland Garros συνεχίζεται κανονικά, με τα παιχνίδια του να ξεχωρίζουν στο αθλητικό τηλεοπτικό πρόγραμμα της Δευτέρας 3 Ιουνίου, το οποίο περιλαμβάνει και τον τρίτο ημιτελικό της Basket League, ανάμεσα σε ΑΕΚ και Προμηθέα Πάτρας.

Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις

11:55 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

11:55 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play4
Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play3
Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play2
Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Roland Garros

14:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

14:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

16:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

16:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

18:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

18:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

18:30 COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD
Greek All Stars – Monaco Legends
Φιλανθρωπικός Αγώνας

19:30 COSMOTE SPORT 4 HD
ΑΕΚ – Προμηθέας
Basket League Playoffs

20:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

20:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

21:00 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD
Φενέρμπαχτσε – Τόφας
TBF Basketball Super League

