Με ΑΕΚ – Προμηθέας Πάτρας οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (03/06)
Δημοσιεύθηκε: 03.06.2019 | 09:39Newsit Newsroom
ΦΩΤΟ intime
Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις
11:55 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
11:55 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Play4
Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Play3
Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Play2
Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Roland Garros
14:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros
14:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
16:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros
16:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
18:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros
18:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
18:30 COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD
Greek All Stars – Monaco Legends
Φιλανθρωπικός Αγώνας
19:30 COSMOTE SPORT 4 HD
ΑΕΚ – Προμηθέας
Basket League Playoffs
20:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros
20:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
21:00 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD
Φενέρμπαχτσε – Τόφας
TBF Basketball Super League