«Έφυγε» ο παίκτης της G-LEague που κατέρρευσε στο παρκέ

Την τελευταία του πνοή άφησε το πρωί της Δευτέρας ο Ζέκε Άπσο, ο οποίος κατέρρευσε σε παιχνίδι της G League του NBA πριν από λίγα 24ωρα.

Ο 26χρονος φόργουορντ των Grand Rapid Drive κατέρρευσε κατά την διάρκεια του αγώνα της ομάδας του με τους Long Island Nets την Κυριακή (τα δημοσιεύματα έκαναν λόγω για ανακοπή καρδιάς), έδωσε τη μάχη του στο νοσοκομείο, αλλά τελικά… δεν τα κατάφερε.

Statement from Jewel Upshaw, Zeke's mother: “After continued efforts from the medical team at Spectrum Health, Zeke made his transition at 11:16 am. To family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans & confidants, thank you for your prayers and support during this most difficult time. pic.twitter.com/1AutFtIFwU — Grand Rapids Drive (@grdrive) March 26, 2018

Statement from the Drive: "The Drive family is mourning the tragic loss of Zeke Upshaw. He had a warm personality and was a tremendous representative of our organization both on and off the court. Our thoughts are with all of Zeke’s family and friends during this difficult time." pic.twitter.com/FxQtaJoqbG — Grand Rapids Drive (@grdrive) March 26, 2018