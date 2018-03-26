«Έφυγε» ο παίκτης της G-LEague που κατέρρευσε στο παρκέ

weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
26.03.2018
Η είδηση του χαμού του Ζέκε Άπσο σκόρπισε τη θλίψη στην G League του NBA αλλά και στον μπασκετικό κόσμο.

Την τελευταία του πνοή άφησε το πρωί της Δευτέρας ο Ζέκε Άπσο, ο οποίος κατέρρευσε σε παιχνίδι της G League του NBA πριν από λίγα 24ωρα.

Ο 26χρονος φόργουορντ των Grand Rapid Drive κατέρρευσε κατά την διάρκεια του αγώνα της ομάδας του με τους Long Island Nets την Κυριακή (τα δημοσιεύματα έκαναν λόγω για ανακοπή καρδιάς), έδωσε τη μάχη του στο νοσοκομείο, αλλά τελικά… δεν τα κατάφερε.

