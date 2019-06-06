Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας [6/6]
Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις
12:00 ΕΡΤ Play2
Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Play3
Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Roland Garros
13:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
16:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Roland Garros
16:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
16:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros
17:00 ΕΡΤ Play1
Final 8, Ανόβερο
Champions League πόλο
18:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
18:15 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros
19:00 COSMOTE SPORT 8
HD Τόφας – Φενέρμπαχτσε
TBF Basketball Super League
21:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Ρώμη Diamond League
21:45 COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD, OPEN TV
Ολλανδία – Αγγλία
UEFA Nations League Finals