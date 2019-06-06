weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
Δημοσιεύθηκε: 06.06.2019 | 09:45
Newsit Newsroom
Ο ημιτελικός Ολλανδία - Αγγλία για το Nations League και το Roland Garros ξεχωρίζουν από τις αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (6/6).

Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play2
Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play3
Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Roland Garros

13:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

16:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Roland Garros

16:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

16:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

17:00 ΕΡΤ Play1
Final 8, Ανόβερο
Champions League πόλο

18:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

18:15 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

19:00 COSMOTE SPORT 8
HD Τόφας – Φενέρμπαχτσε
TBF Basketball Super League

21:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Ρώμη Diamond League

21:45 COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD, OPEN TV
Ολλανδία – Αγγλία
UEFA Nations League Finals

