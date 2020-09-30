Το Χόλιγουντ δεν έχει κρύψει την προτίμησή του στο κόμμα των Δημοκρατικών. Οι περισσότεροι ηθοποιοί, σκηνοθέτες αλλά και παρουσιαστές παρακολούθησαν φυσικά το debate μαζί με την υπόλοιπη Αμερική αλλά και τον κόσμο ολόκληρο και φυσικά σχολίασαν ό,τι έβλεπαν μέσα από τα social media.

Ο Μαρκ Ράφαλο μίλησε με θερμά λόγια για τον Τζο Μπάιντεν.

What is clear, when you look at poise, decency, honesty, and respect one thing is clear. #BidenWon #Debates2020 #WithBidenWeCan — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 30, 2020

Η Bette Middler έξαλλη με τον συντονιστή ο οποίος δεν κατάφερε να βάλει σε τάξη τον Τραμπ.

They absolutely should have a kill switch on the microphone or there’s no reason to do this again. That was disgraceful. https://t.co/jXCboCfhr4 — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 30, 2020

Ο Τζον Κιούζακ παρομοίασε τον Τραμπ με τον Κόμη Δράκουλα

When Dracula burns up in the sun – we won – untill then

Draculas not dead till he’s dead

But who on earth would vote for a rabid insane person @robreiner: We just won the election.” — John Cusack (@johncusack) September 30, 2020

Η Πατρίσια Αρκέτ κάλεσε τους Αμερικανούς να ψηφίσουν έναν ενήλικα…

Trump had a temper tantrum all night. Vote against temper tantrums for President. Vote for an adult. Vote #BidenHarris .@JoeBiden — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 30, 2020

Ο Μάρκ Χάμιλ, αγαπημένος Λουκ Σκάιγουόκερ για τους φαν του Star Wars στάθηκε στο ανατριχιαστικό κάλεσμα του Τραμπ στους ακροδεξιούς ρατσιστές οπαδούς του.