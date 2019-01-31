Αισιόδοξος για συμφωνία με την Κίνα ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ

Τελική συμφωνία πάντως, όπως επεσήμανε ο κ. Τραμπ δεν υπάρξει, μέχρι να συναντηθεί με τον πρόεδρο της Κίνας, Σι Τζινπίνγκ. Συνάντηση πάντως θα υπάρξει με τον αντιπρόεδρο της κινεζικής κυβέρνησης Λιου Χε στον Λευκό Οίκο μόλις ολοκληρωθούν οι επαφές.

«Οι βασικοί διαπραγματευτές της Κίνας για το εμπόριο βρίσκονται σε συνάντηση στις ΗΠΑ με τους εκπροσώπους μας. Οι συναντήσεις προχωρούν καλά, με καλές προθέσεις και πνεύμα και από τις δύο πλευρές», έγραψε ο Τραμπ στο Twitter.

«Δεν θα υπάρξει τελική συμφωνία έως ότου ο φίλος μου πρόεδρος Σι και εγώ συναντηθούμε στο άμεσο μέλλον για να συζητήσουμε και να συμφωνήσουμε σε κάποια μακροχρόνια και δυσκολότερα σημεία”, ανέφερε. Τέλος ο κ.Τραμπ δήλωσε πως οι διαπραγματευτές εργάζονται για να ολοκληρώσουν μια συμφωνία, ενώ δεν θα υπάρχει «Τίποτα άλυτο στο τραπέζι».

China’s top trade negotiators are in the U.S. meeting with our representatives. Meetings are going well with good intent and spirit on both sides. China does not want an increase in Tariffs and feels they will do much better if they make a deal. They are correct. I will be…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 Ιανουαρίου 2019

….meeting with their top leaders and representatives today in the Oval Office. No final deal will be made until my friend President Xi, and I, meet in the near future to discuss and agree on some of the long standing and more difficult points. Very comprehensive transaction…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 Ιανουαρίου 2019

….China’s representatives and I are trying to do a complete deal, leaving NOTHING unresolved on the table. All of the many problems are being discussed and will be hopefully resolved. Tariffs on China increase to 25% on March 1st, so all working hard to complete by that date! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 Ιανουαρίου 2019

