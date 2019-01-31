Αισιόδοξος για συμφωνία με την Κίνα ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ

weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
Δημοσιεύθηκε: 31.01.2019 | 15:46
Newsit Newsroom
photo Reuters

Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ εμφανίστηκε αισιόδοξος για τις εμπορικές συνομιλίες με Κινέζους αξιωματούχους στην Ουάσινγκτον.

Τελική συμφωνία πάντως, όπως επεσήμανε ο κ. Τραμπ δεν υπάρξει, μέχρι να συναντηθεί με τον πρόεδρο της Κίνας, Σι Τζινπίνγκ. Συνάντηση πάντως θα υπάρξει με τον αντιπρόεδρο της κινεζικής κυβέρνησης Λιου Χε στον Λευκό Οίκο μόλις ολοκληρωθούν οι επαφές.

«Οι βασικοί διαπραγματευτές της Κίνας για το εμπόριο βρίσκονται σε συνάντηση στις ΗΠΑ με τους εκπροσώπους μας. Οι συναντήσεις προχωρούν καλά, με καλές προθέσεις και πνεύμα και από τις δύο πλευρές», έγραψε ο Τραμπ στο Twitter.

«Δεν θα υπάρξει τελική συμφωνία έως ότου ο φίλος μου πρόεδρος Σι και εγώ συναντηθούμε στο άμεσο μέλλον για να συζητήσουμε και να συμφωνήσουμε σε κάποια μακροχρόνια και δυσκολότερα σημεία”, ανέφερε. Τέλος ο κ.Τραμπ δήλωσε πως οι διαπραγματευτές εργάζονται για να ολοκληρώσουν μια συμφωνία, ενώ δεν θα υπάρχει «Τίποτα άλυτο στο τραπέζι».

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

