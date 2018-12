Lego και Sesame Street ενώνουν τις δυνάμεις τους για τα παιδιά προσφύγων

LEGO Foundation – Learn Through Play

We’re thrilled to announce a $100M grant from LEGO Foundation to support the work of Sesame Workshop and partners, promoting play-based learning for young children affected by the Rohingya and Syrian crises. Read More here: lego.build/LearnThroughPlayBRAC , International Rescue Committee , Sesame Street , & Global TIES for Children – New York University

