Μάχη με τη μεγάλη δασική φωτιά που μαίνεται στο θέρετρο Κέμερ στην επαρχία της Αντάλια δίνουν πυροσβέστες στην Τουρκία.

Εν μέσω του καύσωνα που πλήττει και την Τουρκία, οι πυροσβέστες δίνουν μάχη από ξηρά κι αέρα για να περιορίσουν τη φωτιά.

Το γραφείο του κυβερνήτη της επαρχίας ανακοίνωσε ότι η φωτιά επεκτάθηκε πολύ γρήγορα λόγω των ανέμων και της ξηρασίας.

Δέκα αεροσκάφη, 22 ελικόπτερα και περισσότερα από 200 οχήματα συμμετέχουν στις επιχειρήσεις πυρόσβεσης.

#BREAKING #Turkey More footage of wildfires in Turkey. Russian and Turkish firefighters jointly work to contain fires.

Video: Kirill Zharov/TASS pic.twitter.com/Zykd4Fi848 — National Independent (@NationalIndNews) July 25, 2023

Still fighting the fires in kemer Turkey . Amazing to watch them work so hard . #kemer pic.twitter.com/WUSQnrarLO — Spud Roberts (@spudefc09) July 25, 2023

Το Κρατικό Νοσοκομείο του Κέμερ εκκενώθηκε προληπτικά, ενώ έξι άνθρωποι νοσηλεύονται με αναπνευστικά προβλήματα.