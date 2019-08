Ο αστεροειδής «καταστροφέας πόλεων» πέρασε ξυστά από τη Γη!

View this post on Instagram

A “city-killer” asteroid whizzed by Earth last week, startling astronomers who didn’t pick up its trajectory until days before it passed the planet, according to a report. The rock, dubbed Asteroid 2019 OK, passed within just 43,500 miles of Earth traveling at a speed of 15 miles a second, the Sydney Morning Herald first reported. It’s the largest rock to pass by Earth this year — and possibly even this decade. #space