People’s Choice Awards: Ποιοι σάρωσαν τις υποψηφιότητες!

Τα People’s Choice Awards (Βραβεία Κοινού στον κινηματογράφο, την τηλεόραση και τη μουσική) είναι τα μοναδικά τα οποία απονέμονται αποκλειστικά με βάση τα αποτελέσματα ψηφοφορίας κοινού για τις αγαπημένες του ταινίες, τραγούδια και εκπροσώπους της pop κουλτούρας.

Το «Game Of Thrones» είναι υποψήφιο σε οκτώ κατηγορίες, οι σειρές «Riverdale» και «Stranger Things» και η ταινία «Avengers: Endgame» βρίσκονται στη δεύτερη θέση με επτά υποψηφιότητες.

Οι BTS είναι υποψήφιοι στην κατηγορία Γκρουπ του 2019 μαζί με τις επίσης σταρ της K-pop. Blackpink και τους Jonas Brothers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Panic! At the Disco, CNCO, Imagine Dragons και The Chainsmokers. Το βραβείο Καλλιτέχνης της Χρονιάς διεκδικούν οι Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Drake, Travis Scott, Khalid, Lil Nas X και Bad Bunny.

Υποψήφιες στην κατηγορία Γυναίκα Καλλιτέχνης της Χρονιάς για το 2019 είναι οι Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Halsey, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello και Pink. Η τελετή απονομής των People’s Choice Awards 2019 διοργανώνεται την Κυριακή 10 Νοεμβρίου και θα μεταδοθεί από το τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο E!.

Αναλυτικά οι σημαντικότερες υποψηφιότητες:

Καλύτερη ταινία 2019:

Avengers: Endgame, Toy Story 4, Captain Marvel, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Lion King, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Us, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Καλύτερη κωμική ταινία 2019:

The Upside, Yesterday, The Hustle, Men in Black: International, Long Shot, Little, Good Boys Murder Mystery

Καλύτερη Ταινία Δράσης 2019:

Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain Marvel, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Shazam!, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Dark Phoenix, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Καλύτερη Δραματική Ταινία 2019:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Rocketman, Five Feet Apart, Glass Us, Triple Frontier, After, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Καλύτερη Οικογενειακή Ταινία 2019:

Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Aladdin, The Secret Life of Pets 2, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Pokémon Detective Pikachu, The Angry Birds Movie 2

Άνδρας Κινηματογραφικός Πρωταγωνιστής 2019:

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame, Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame, Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Will Smith, Aladdin Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel, Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

Γυναίκα Κινηματογραφική Πρωταγωνίστρια 2019:

Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix, Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery, Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, Lupita Nyong’o, Us, Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International

Πρωταγωνιστής σε Δραματική Ταινία 2019:

Taron Egerton, Rocketman, Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart, Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Lupita Nyong’o, Us, Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Sarah Paulson, Glass Samuel L. Jackson, Glass

Πρωταγωνιστής σε Κωμική Ταινία 2019:

Michael Parmelee/Warner Bros., Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe, Kevin Hart, The Upside

Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic, Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery, Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic, Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family, Mindy Kaling, Late Night, Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

Πρωταγωνιστής σε Ταινία Δράσης 2019:

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame, Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix, Brie Larson, Captain Marvel ,Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Εκπομπή του 2019:

AMC/Photofest, Game of Thrones, WWE Raw, Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, The Big Bang Theory, Riverdale, This Is Us, Grey’s Anatomy

Άλμπουμ του 2019:

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

Free Spirit, Khalid

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? Billie Eilish

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Happiness Begins, Jonas Brothers

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Death Race for Love, Juice WRLD

Lover, Taylor Swift

Τραγούδι του 2019:

«Sucker,» Jonas Brothers

«7 Rings,» Ariana Grande

«Old Town Road,» Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

«Talk,» Khalid

«I Don’t Care,» Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

«Dancing With a Stranger,» Sam Smith, Normani

«Bad Guy,» Billie Eilish

«Señorita,» Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

Μουσικό Βίντεο του 2019:

Con Calma,» Daddy Yankee & Snow

«ME!,» Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

«Kill This Love,» BLACKPINK

«7 Rings,» Ariana Grande

«Bad Guy,» Billie Eilish

«Boy With Luv,» BTS feat. Halsey

«Dancing With a Stranger,» Sam Smith, Normani

«Señorita,» Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

Περιοδεία του 2019:

BTS: Love Yourself, Speak Yourself

Lady Gaga: Enigma

Ariana Grande: Sweetener

P!nk: Beautiful Trauma

Justin Timberlake: Man of the Woods

Jennifer Lopez: It’s My Party

Cher: Here We Go Again Tour

BLACKPINK: BLACKPINK 2019 World

Άνδρας Καλλιτέχνης του 2019:

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Drake

Travis Scott

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Bad Bunny

Γυναίκα Καλλιτέχνης του 2019:

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Halsey

Billie Eilish

Miley Cyrus

Camila Cabello

P!nk

Συγκρότημα του 2019:

Jonas Brothers

BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

Panic! At The Disco

CNCO

Imagine Dragons

The Chainsmokers

BLACKPINK