Ο Πρόεδρος της Βολιβίας αναφέρεται συγκεκριμένα στην «καλή συνάντηση με τον αδερφό μας πρωθυπουργό της Ελλάδας, Αλέξη Τσίπρα», σημειώνοντας: «Ανεξάρτητα από τη γεωγραφική απόσταση ανάμεσα μας, έχουμε πολλές πολιτικές και ιδεολογικές συμπτώσεις. Και κυρίως, μοιραζόμαστε την ίδια προσήλωση στα κοινωνικά ζητήματα των δύο χωρών μας».

Η ανάρτηση του Έβο Μοράλες στο Twitter, στα αγγλικά: «Nice meeting with our brother Prime Minister of Greece, Alexis Tsipras. Regardless the geographic distance between us, we have many polítical and ideological coincidences; and most of all, we share the same commitment to the social causes of both our countries».