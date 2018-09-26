«Στάζει μέλι» ο Έβο Μοράλες για τον Τσίπρα – «Αδερφός ο Έλληνας πρωθυπουργός» [pics]
Ο Πρόεδρος της Βολιβίας αναφέρεται συγκεκριμένα στην «καλή συνάντηση με τον αδερφό μας πρωθυπουργό της Ελλάδας, Αλέξη Τσίπρα», σημειώνοντας: «Ανεξάρτητα από τη γεωγραφική απόσταση ανάμεσα μας, έχουμε πολλές πολιτικές και ιδεολογικές συμπτώσεις. Και κυρίως, μοιραζόμαστε την ίδια προσήλωση στα κοινωνικά ζητήματα των δύο χωρών μας».
Η ανάρτηση του Έβο Μοράλες στο Twitter, στα αγγλικά: «Nice meeting with our brother Prime Minister of Greece, Alexis Tsipras. Regardless the geographic distance between us, we have many polítical and ideological coincidences; and most of all, we share the same commitment to the social causes of both our countries».
Nice meeting with our brother Prime Minister of Greece, Alexis Tsipras. Regardless the geographic distance between us, we have many polítical and ideological coincidences; and most of all, we share the same commitment to the social causes of both our countries. pic.twitter.com/XpWfJALXNk
— Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) 26 Σεπτεμβρίου 2018