«Στάζει μέλι» ο Έβο Μοράλες για τον Τσίπρα – «Αδερφός ο Έλληνας πρωθυπουργός» [pics]

«Στάζει μέλι» ο Έβο Μοράλες για τον Τσίπρα – «Αδερφός ο Έλληνας πρωθυπουργός» [pics]

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 26.09.2018 | 15:55
Στην συνάντηση που είχαν το βράδυ της Τρίτης με τον Αλέξη Τσίπρα, στο περιθώριο της 73ης Γενικής Συνέλευσης του ΟΗΕ στη Νέα Υόρκη, αναφέρεται ο Έβο Μοράλες, με ανάρτησή του στο Twitter.

Ο Πρόεδρος της Βολιβίας αναφέρεται συγκεκριμένα στην «καλή συνάντηση με τον αδερφό μας πρωθυπουργό της Ελλάδας, Αλέξη Τσίπρα», σημειώνοντας: «Ανεξάρτητα από τη γεωγραφική απόσταση ανάμεσα μας, έχουμε πολλές πολιτικές και ιδεολογικές συμπτώσεις. Και κυρίως, μοιραζόμαστε την ίδια προσήλωση στα κοινωνικά ζητήματα των δύο χωρών μας».

Η ανάρτηση του Έβο Μοράλες στο Twitter, στα αγγλικά: «Nice meeting with our brother Prime Minister of Greece, Alexis Tsipras. Regardless the geographic distance between us, we have many polítical and ideological coincidences; and most of all, we share the same commitment to the social causes of both our countries».

