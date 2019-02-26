Συγκίνησε με την εμφάνισή της την βραδιά των Όσκαρ η διάσημη ηθοποιός Σέλμα Μπλερ [pics, video]
Η πανέμορφη ηθοποιός Σέλμα Μπλερ εμφανίστηκε την βραδιά των Όσκαρ και στο πάρτι του Vanity Fair οι στιγμές ήταν συγκινητικές. Η Σέλμα Μπλερ, στάθηκε με το μπαστούνι της απέναντι στους φωτογράφους και μπορεί κάποιες στιγμές να λύγισε από την συγκίνηση και να έβαλε τα κλάματα όμως η αποθέωση που γνώρισε από όσους ήταν εκεί της έδωσε δύναμη να συνεχίσει.
Η ίδια, η Σέλμα Μπλερ, μοιράστηκε τις στιγμές που έζησε την βραδιά των Όσκαρ στον λογαριασμό της στο Instagram και τα όσα έστειλε ένα δυνατό μήνυμα.
Δείτε το συγκινητικό βίντεο
Έγραψε μεταξύ άλλων ο Σέλμα Μπλερ: «Υπάρχουν στιγμές που μας ορίζουν. Αυτή είναι μια που θα μείνει ανεξίτηλα χαραγμένη στην καρδιά μου. Αυτός είναι ο Τρόι Νάνκιν, πρώην ατζέντης μου, καλύτερος μου φίλος και «ψεύτικος» σύζυγός μου. Αστειευόμαστε. έχω γίνει ένας διαφορετικός άνθρωπος τα τελευταία χρόνια μέσα από δοκιμασίες και την έντονη περηφάνεια της μητρότητας. Το Vanity Fair είχε πάντα την πρωτοκαθεδρία στην καρδιά μου όπως και ο Τρόι. Ακόμα και τώρα δεν έχω συνειδητοποιήσει τις πλήρεις ικανότητές μου ως ηθοποιός. Ήθελα να είμαι σε αυτό το κόκκινο χαλί για να θυμηθώ την πρώτη φορά που βρέθηκα εκεί με έναν όχι τότε διάσημο φίλο του τον Τζέικ Τζίλενγχαλ. Πιστεύω σ εκείνον και στην καριέρα του και θα ήθελα να είναι εκεί. Και αυτό το δείπνο συμβολίζει τόσα πολλά».
There are moments that define us. This is one of those indelibly watermarked in my heart. This is #troynankin ; my former publicist turned manager , best friend , and fake husband. We joke. I have become a different woman in the last few years, through struggles and the intense pride of motherhood. @vanityfair has always been a champion of mine, like Troy. And yet, I have not fully realized my capabilities as an actress. I wanted to be at this red carpet to remember my first time attending with a not yet famous friend, @jakegyllenhaal . I believed in him and his career and wanted him there. And this dinner always symbolizes so much. And I kept going because it was always a night in hollywood that was full of hollywood dreams with all the talent present in their glory. I loved to watch. I was invited this year. I am featured in March issue . Thank you @radhikajones @kristasmith @samiranasr #juliemiller @cassblackbird . So this was a streak of light. To say I am here. I am still in an exacerbation so there was some nervousness. I don’t do anything the way I was once able. I will though. I can regain much. Mommas gotta work. And I will be able to do so much more on my own, But this man. Until that comes …This man and a host of others light the way and hold the moon @thetexastroya was a hero. Wanting me to shine brightly in a time that can be so challenging. He knew I wanted to be able to stand proudly as the woman I have become and hope to be. To be a part of something so special when my body won’t move clearly yet. And then I felt the love from the photographers who have watched me goof around on red carpets since I was in my twenties. I felt the warmth of the bulbs. The strength of my gown. His attentive touch. And still I hoped my brain could send signals for the remainder of my time there. And I sobbed. And I appreciated every single second. Every surprising tear, he was there. As he has always been. And that is the reason I could. Thank you Troy. We got me just where I wanted to be. For a night. And I later pushed my way into a family photo with @dianaross (omg) . So much to post but not before this one. True love. Right here. Forever.