Βρετανία: Περιμένοντας τον Τραμπ – Πρώτο στα τσαρτς το «American Idiot»! – video

Μέχρι στιγμής τα έχουν καταφέρει και το “American Idiot” που κυκλοφόρησε το 2004, ήταν έως σήμερα το πρωί στο No1 στα τσαρτ της Amazon στην Βρετανία. Είναι επίσης στο No18 στα επίσημα βρετανικά τσαρτ. Μια σελίδα στο Facebook καλεί όλους τους βρετανούς να κατεβάσουν το «American Idiot». Η σελίδα έχει 20.000 follower.

Ακούστε το τραγούδι American Idiot

Οι στίχοι του American idiot

Don’t wanna be an American idiot

Don’t want a nation under the new media

And can you hear the sound of hysteria?

The subliminal mind-fuck America

Welcome to a new kind of tension

All across the alien nation

Where everything isn’t meant to be okay

Television dreams of tomorrow

We’re not the ones who’re meant to follow

For that’s enough to argue

Well maybe I’m the faggot America

I’m not a part of a redneck agenda

Now everybody do the propaganda

And sing along to the age of paranoia

Welcome to a new kind of tension

All across the alien nation

Where everything isn’t meant to be okay

Television dreams of tomorrow

We’re not the ones who’re meant to follow

For that’s enough to argue