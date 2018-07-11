Βρετανία: Περιμένοντας τον Τραμπ – Πρώτο στα τσαρτς το «American Idiot»! – video
Δημοσιεύθηκε: 11.07.2018 | 10:30
Μέχρι στιγμής τα έχουν καταφέρει και το “American Idiot” που κυκλοφόρησε το 2004, ήταν έως σήμερα το πρωί στο No1 στα τσαρτ της Amazon στην Βρετανία. Είναι επίσης στο No18 στα επίσημα βρετανικά τσαρτ. Μια σελίδα στο Facebook καλεί όλους τους βρετανούς να κατεβάσουν το «American Idiot». Η σελίδα έχει 20.000 follower.
Ακούστε το τραγούδι American Idiot
Οι στίχοι του American idiot
Don’t wanna be an American idiot
Don’t want a nation under the new media
And can you hear the sound of hysteria?
The subliminal mind-fuck America
Don’t want a nation under the new media
And can you hear the sound of hysteria?
The subliminal mind-fuck America
Welcome to a new kind of tension
All across the alien nation
Where everything isn’t meant to be okay
Television dreams of tomorrow
We’re not the ones who’re meant to follow
For that’s enough to argue
All across the alien nation
Where everything isn’t meant to be okay
Television dreams of tomorrow
We’re not the ones who’re meant to follow
For that’s enough to argue
Well maybe I’m the faggot America
I’m not a part of a redneck agenda
Now everybody do the propaganda
And sing along to the age of paranoia
I’m not a part of a redneck agenda
Now everybody do the propaganda
And sing along to the age of paranoia
Welcome to a new kind of tension
All across the alien nation
Where everything isn’t meant to be okay
Television dreams of tomorrow
We’re not the ones who’re meant to follow
For that’s enough to argue
All across the alien nation
Where everything isn’t meant to be okay
Television dreams of tomorrow
We’re not the ones who’re meant to follow
For that’s enough to argue
Don’t wanna…