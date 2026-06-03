Βρετανία: Στρατιωτικό ελικόπτερο κατέπεσε σε χωράφι στο Ντέβον

Σε συναγερμό βρίσκονται οι Αρχές στη Βρετανία καθώς στρατιωτικό ελικόπτερο κατέπεσε στο Ντέβον της νοτιοδυτικής Αγγλίας, το πρωί της Τετάρτης (3.6.26).

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, ελικόπτερο του βασιλικού Ναυτικού της Βρετανίας κατέπεσε σε χωράφι στην περιοχή Όκχαμπτον της κομητείας του Ντέβον στις 04:00 τα ξημερώματα.

ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

BREAKING: Ongoing Emergency Response to an Helicopter Crash in Field Near Okehampton, Devon, UK (03/Jun/2026)



A major multi-agency rescue operation is currently underway in Devon following the crash of a helicopter on Wednesday morning, June 3, 2026.



First responders and… pic.twitter.com/fQCJGuoI3f — Foskaay (@SolomonFoskaay) June 3, 2026

#BREAKING : A helicopter crashed into a field near Okehampton, Devon, during the early hours of Wednesday morning.



Police and emergency services remain at the scene as investigations continue.



Authorities have not yet confirmed the number of people on board or whether there… pic.twitter.com/O8NIdhGwF0 — upuknews (@upuknews1) June 3, 2026

Devon waking up to a Royal Navy helicopter crash is a stark reminder that “routine” flights are never routine. pic.twitter.com/64tUw6jxzI — Charles (@Charles47674402) June 3, 2026

«Το περιστατικό βρίσκεται ακόμα σε εξέλιξη και θα κοινοποιήσουμε περισσότερες ενημερώσεις μόλις έχουμε νεότερα στοιχεία. Το υπουργείο Άμυνας επιβεβαίωσε ότι πρόκειται για ελικόπτερο του Βασιλικού Ναυτικού», δήλωσε εκπρόσωπος της αστυνομίας του Ντέβον και της Κορνουάλης.

Σύμφωνα με το BBC, στρατιωτικά ελικόπτερα πραγματοποιούν συχνά εκπαίδευση στην περιοχή του εθνικού πάρκου του Ντάρτμουρ στο νότιο Ντέβον.