Κόσμος

Βρετανία: Στρατιωτικό ελικόπτερο κατέπεσε σε χωράφι στο Ντέβον

Σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία του Ντέβον, το βρετανικό υπουργείο Άμυνας έχει επιβεβαιώσει ότι το ελικόπτερο ήταν του Βασιλικού Ναυτικού
Ελικόπτερο του βρετανικού Βασιλικού Ναυτικού AP Photo
Ελικόπτερο του βρετανικού Βασιλικού Ναυτικού AP Photo/Lai Seng Sin ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ ΑΡΧΕΙΟΥ
Προσθήκη του newsit.gr ως προτεινόμενη πηγή στην Google

Σε συναγερμό βρίσκονται οι Αρχές στη Βρετανία καθώς στρατιωτικό ελικόπτερο κατέπεσε στο Ντέβον της νοτιοδυτικής Αγγλίας, το πρωί της Τετάρτης (3.6.26).

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, ελικόπτερο του βασιλικού Ναυτικού της Βρετανίας κατέπεσε σε χωράφι στην περιοχή Όκχαμπτον της κομητείας του Ντέβον στις 04:00 τα ξημερώματα.

 

«Το περιστατικό βρίσκεται ακόμα σε εξέλιξη και θα κοινοποιήσουμε περισσότερες ενημερώσεις μόλις έχουμε νεότερα στοιχεία. Το υπουργείο Άμυνας επιβεβαίωσε ότι πρόκειται για ελικόπτερο του Βασιλικού Ναυτικού», δήλωσε εκπρόσωπος της αστυνομίας του Ντέβον και της Κορνουάλης.

Σύμφωνα με το BBC, στρατιωτικά ελικόπτερα πραγματοποιούν συχνά εκπαίδευση στην περιοχή του εθνικού πάρκου του Ντάρτμουρ στο νότιο Ντέβον.

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