Dear Friends, As you know, an incident involving myself was reported by the news at the beginning of April. Now, I think that the time has come, after much silence from my side, to clarify what happened. On 3 April, after my training session, I went for lunch at the Crown Plaza hotel in Belgrade. The lobby was open and normally serving food. There were other eighteen people, but they were not with me. Only two friends, who were already there, joined me at a certain distance. Contrary to media reports, there were no alcoholic drinks or parties: I was there for lunch and well before the 17:00 curfew. The real problem was having more than five people in the same place. I apologize for what happened, but also find it important to give you my personal view. During this time, I’ve decided to give my personal contribution to fight the current situation, supporting those close to me, like the municipality of Ub (together with my brother @nemanjamatic), the Medical Hospital Center of Priboj and the Serbian Union of Police Officers, and those far from me, like @projetoKaranba, in Brazil. Karanba is a social project which helps children in disadvantaged areas near Rio de Janeiro, one of the areas unfortunately most affected by the current situation. I would like to encourage you all to join me in this campaign to support this beautiful project which is doing so much to help a lot of people. Now, I believe we all need to contribute and stand together in this worldwide fight. Stay strong and take care. Yours, Prijo