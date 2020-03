View this post on Instagram

“Every single year in the life of our great love is a reminder of the task each one of us has undertaken to keep the flag of OLYMPIACOS high. OLYMPIACOS has never been just another team in any sports. OLYMPIACOS has been, is and will be a Club, a living organism that stands in solidarity to our country, next to our people and all those in need, thus honoring its history and origins and making our fans and all Greeks proud of the club’s stature both on and off the pitch. The resilience, unyielding desire, passion, mental strength, faith, and winning mindset are weaved in the 95-year old “red-and-white” jersey, bearing the proud and defiant emblem of the laurel-crowned adolescent. My personal commitment and aim is to ensure with all my powers and cater for the next generations of Olympiacos so they are nurtured with all these elements that have made our Club the largest ever in this country. For our great love; for this red-and-white jersey that excites us; for the adolescent on our chest and in our hearts. Happy anniversary to the LEGEND! HURRAY, OLYMPIACOS! ”. #Olympiacos #Olympiacos95 #95LegendaryYears #HappyBirthday #Anniversary #Greece #Piraeus #WeKeepOnDreaming #Football #LovePiraeus @olympiacosfc