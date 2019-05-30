Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας [30/5]
Δημοσιεύθηκε: 30.05.2019 | 09:45Newsit Newsroom
Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις
11:55 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
11:55 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Roland Garros
14:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
14:00 Eurosport 1
Γύρος της Ιταλίας
Ποδηλασία
16:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
18:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
18:15 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros
20:00 COSMOTE SPORT 9 HD
Ζενίτ – ΤΣΣΚΑ Μόσχας
VTB United League
20:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros
21:00 COSMOTE SPORT 2 HD
Τουρκία – Ελλάδα
Φιλικό
21:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Diamond League
Στοκχόλμη
21:45 Novasports 2HD
Λανς – Ντιζόν
Μπαράζ παραμονής/ανόδου Ligue