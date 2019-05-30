weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ:
Newsit / Αθλητικά / Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας [30/5]

Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας [30/5]

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 30.05.2019 | 09:45
Newsit Newsroom
Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας [30/5]
ΣΤΗΝ ΙΔΙΑ ΚΑΤΗΓΟΡΙΑ

Το φιλικό της Εθνικής Ελλάδας με την Τουρκία ξεχωρίζει από τις αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (30/5).

Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις

11:55 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

11:55 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Roland Garros

14:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

14:00 Eurosport 1
Γύρος της Ιταλίας
Ποδηλασία

16:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

18:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

18:15 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

20:00 COSMOTE SPORT 9 HD
Ζενίτ – ΤΣΣΚΑ Μόσχας
VTB United League

20:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

21:00 COSMOTE SPORT 2 HD
Τουρκία – Ελλάδα
Φιλικό

21:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Diamond League
Στοκχόλμη

21:45 Novasports 2HD
Λανς – Ντιζόν
Μπαράζ παραμονής/ανόδου Ligue

Ενότητες
#TAGS MM