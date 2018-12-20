Επίθεση… drones «παρέλυσε» το αεροδρόμιο Gatwick – Οργή και χιούμορ από τους εγκλωβισμένους ταξιδιώτες

weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
Δημοσιεύθηκε: 20.12.2018 | 13:35
Newsit Newsroom
Ταλαιπωρία σε τουλάχιστον 10.000 επιβάτες προκάλεσε η ακύρωση δεκάδων πτήσεων στο Gatwick, μετά από τον εντοπισμό δύο drones τα οποία εκτελούσαν πτήσεις πάνω από το αεροδρόμιο.

Απίστευτη ταλαιπωρία για χιλιάδες πολίτες καθώς το δεύτερο μεγαλύτερο αεροδρόμιο της Βρετανίας παραμένει κλειστό για λόγους ασφαλείας, από τις 3.45 τα ξημερώματα, τοπική ώρα, μετά τις πτήσεις drones που προκάλεσαν πανικό. Τουλάχιστον 10.000 άνθρωποι παραμένουν «όμηροι» και μάλιστα εν όψει Χριστουγέννων.

Η «επίθεση» των drones

Από χθες το βράδυ παρατηρήθηκαν drone να πετούν στον εναέριο χώρο πάνω από το αεροδρόμιο, σημαίνοντας συναγερμό στους υπεύθυνους του Gatwick.

Το πρόβλημα ωστόσο ξεκίνησε λίγο μετά τις 9 το βράδυ της Τετάρτης. Δύο drones που εντοπίστηκαν να πετούν από το κέντρο ελέγχου είχε ως αποτέλεσμα να σημάνει συναγερμός στους υπεύθυνους του αεροδρομίου.

Η διαταγή που δόθηκε είχε ως αποτέλεσμα να «καθηλωθούν» όσα αεροσκάφη ήταν προγραμματισμένο να αναχωρήσουν, και να προκαλέσουν την εκτροπή σε άλλα αεροδρόμια των πτήσεων που αναμένονταν στο Gatwick.

Η ταλαιπωρία συνεχίστηκε για τους επιβάτες μέχρι αργά τη νύχτα. Στις 3.00 τα ξημερώματα το αεροδρόμιο άνοιξε ξανά, αλλά για μόλις 45 λεπτά αφού τότε εθεάθη ένα ακόμη drone! Έκτοτε το Gatwick παραμένει κλειστό.

«Καμία πτήση…»

Στην τελευταία επίσημη ενημέρωση του το Gatwick αναφέρει ότι δεν πραγματοποιείται καμία πτήση, ενώ ζητά την κατανόηση του επιβατικού κοινού για την ταλαιπωρία, ωστόσο όπως υπογραμμίζει προηγείται η ασφάλεια των επιβατών και του προσωπικού.

Παράλληλα ζητά από τους ταξιδιώτες να επικοινωνούν με την αεροπορική τους εταιρεία πριν μεταβούν στο αεροδρόμιο, προκειμένου να ενημερωθούν περαιτέρω για την πτήση που τους αφορά.

Παράλληλα οι αρχές αναζητούν τον χειριστή των drones που σκόρπισαν τον πανικό και προκάλεσαν την απίστευτη αυτή ταλαιπωρία. Ακόμη δεν έχουν διευκρινιστεί τα κίνητρά του, πάντως όπως δήλωσε ο διευθύνων σύμβουλος του αεροδρομίου πρόκειται σίγουρα για μία «προμελετημένη ενέργεια».

Την ίδια ώρα η αστυνομία του Σάσεξ απευθύνει έκκληση για πληροφορίες που θα οδηγήσουν στην ταυτοποίηση του δράστη. Ωστόσο σύμφωνα με τις έως τώρα πληροφορίες δεν διαφαίνεται σύνδεση με τρομοκρατία.

Επιβάτες βρέθηκαν σε άλλη… χώρα!

Σύμφωνα με την Daily Mail πλέον πολλές πτήσεις εκτρέπονται όχι μόνο σε άλλες πόλεις του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου, αλλά και σε άλλες ευρωπαϊκές πρωτεύουσες, όπως το Παρίσι και το Άμστερνταμ. Εκατοντάδες πτήσεις με ενδιάμεσο σταθμό το Λονδίνο έχουν επίσης επηρεαστεί, με τους επιβάτες να καταλήγουν σε διαφορετική χώρα από εκείνη που ξεκίνησαν να πάνε.

Ταυτόχρονα όλα τα αεροδρόμια της νοτιανατολικής Βρετανίας είναι υπερπλήρη και δεν μπορούν να εξυπηρετήσουν άλλα αεροσκάφη.

Γκρίνια στα social media

Την ίδια ώρα στα social media πολίτες εκφράζουν την αγανάκτησή τους και μεταφέρουν εικόνα από το αποκλεισμένο Gatwick. Δεν λείπουν βέβαια και εκείνοι που κάνουν χιούμορ αλλά και αυτοί που συνιστούν ψυχραιμία…

Με πληροφορίες από Guardian, Daily Mail και ΑΠΕ – ΜΠΕ

Φωτογραφίες: Reuters

 

 

 

