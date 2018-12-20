Επίθεση… drones «παρέλυσε» το αεροδρόμιο Gatwick – Οργή και χιούμορ από τους εγκλωβισμένους ταξιδιώτες

Απίστευτη ταλαιπωρία για χιλιάδες πολίτες καθώς το δεύτερο μεγαλύτερο αεροδρόμιο της Βρετανίας παραμένει κλειστό για λόγους ασφαλείας, από τις 3.45 τα ξημερώματα, τοπική ώρα, μετά τις πτήσεις drones που προκάλεσαν πανικό. Τουλάχιστον 10.000 άνθρωποι παραμένουν «όμηροι» και μάλιστα εν όψει Χριστουγέννων.

Η «επίθεση» των drones

Από χθες το βράδυ παρατηρήθηκαν drone να πετούν στον εναέριο χώρο πάνω από το αεροδρόμιο, σημαίνοντας συναγερμό στους υπεύθυνους του Gatwick.

Το πρόβλημα ωστόσο ξεκίνησε λίγο μετά τις 9 το βράδυ της Τετάρτης. Δύο drones που εντοπίστηκαν να πετούν από το κέντρο ελέγχου είχε ως αποτέλεσμα να σημάνει συναγερμός στους υπεύθυνους του αεροδρομίου.

Η διαταγή που δόθηκε είχε ως αποτέλεσμα να «καθηλωθούν» όσα αεροσκάφη ήταν προγραμματισμένο να αναχωρήσουν, και να προκαλέσουν την εκτροπή σε άλλα αεροδρόμια των πτήσεων που αναμένονταν στο Gatwick.

Η ταλαιπωρία συνεχίστηκε για τους επιβάτες μέχρι αργά τη νύχτα. Στις 3.00 τα ξημερώματα το αεροδρόμιο άνοιξε ξανά, αλλά για μόλις 45 λεπτά αφού τότε εθεάθη ένα ακόμη drone! Έκτοτε το Gatwick παραμένει κλειστό.



Ten thousand passengers have suffered flight chaos after the runway at Gatwick Airport was closed due to drones being flown nearby pic.twitter.com/Lt2k9jz21d — Press Association (@PA) December 20, 2018

«Καμία πτήση…»

Στην τελευταία επίσημη ενημέρωση του το Gatwick αναφέρει ότι δεν πραγματοποιείται καμία πτήση, ενώ ζητά την κατανόηση του επιβατικού κοινού για την ταλαιπωρία, ωστόσο όπως υπογραμμίζει προηγείται η ασφάλεια των επιβατών και του προσωπικού.

Παράλληλα ζητά από τους ταξιδιώτες να επικοινωνούν με την αεροπορική τους εταιρεία πριν μεταβούν στο αεροδρόμιο, προκειμένου να ενημερωθούν περαιτέρω για την πτήση που τους αφορά.

1/2 Thurs 09.15: All flights to and from Gatwick are suspended due to ongoing drone activity activity around the airport. Unfortunately, there are significant delays and cancellations to all flights today. — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) December 20, 2018

2/2 Please do not travel to the airport without checking the status of your flight with your airline first. We apologise to everyone affected, but the safety of all our passengers and staff is our no.1 priority. — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) December 20, 2018

Παράλληλα οι αρχές αναζητούν τον χειριστή των drones που σκόρπισαν τον πανικό και προκάλεσαν την απίστευτη αυτή ταλαιπωρία. Ακόμη δεν έχουν διευκρινιστεί τα κίνητρά του, πάντως όπως δήλωσε ο διευθύνων σύμβουλος του αεροδρομίου πρόκειται σίγουρα για μία «προμελετημένη ενέργεια».

"I have a drone on my airfield… and #Gatwick will not be able to reopen until that drone is brought down" – Gatwick's Chief Operating Officer Chris Woodroofe apologises to passengers and says flights to and from the airport remain suspended https://t.co/CotwzsvcTn pic.twitter.com/FDH2v91cvV — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) December 20, 2018

Την ίδια ώρα η αστυνομία του Σάσεξ απευθύνει έκκληση για πληροφορίες που θα οδηγήσουν στην ταυτοποίηση του δράστη. Ωστόσο σύμφωνα με τις έως τώρα πληροφορίες δεν διαφαίνεται σύνδεση με τρομοκρατία.

#GatwickDrones | We are appealing for information to help us identify the operators of the #Gatwick #drones. If you know who's responsible or have any information please call 999 and quote ref 1350-19/12. Please RT pic.twitter.com/jkcakBohMr — Sussex Police (@sussex_police) December 20, 2018

Sussex Police says the flying of drones at Gatwick which has caused major disruption to flights is "a deliberate act to disrupt the airport" but "there are absolutely no indications to suggest this is terror-related" — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) December 20, 2018

Επιβάτες βρέθηκαν σε άλλη… χώρα!

Σύμφωνα με την Daily Mail πλέον πολλές πτήσεις εκτρέπονται όχι μόνο σε άλλες πόλεις του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου, αλλά και σε άλλες ευρωπαϊκές πρωτεύουσες, όπως το Παρίσι και το Άμστερνταμ. Εκατοντάδες πτήσεις με ενδιάμεσο σταθμό το Λονδίνο έχουν επίσης επηρεαστεί, με τους επιβάτες να καταλήγουν σε διαφορετική χώρα από εκείνη που ξεκίνησαν να πάνε.

Ταυτόχρονα όλα τα αεροδρόμια της νοτιανατολικής Βρετανίας είναι υπερπλήρη και δεν μπορούν να εξυπηρετήσουν άλλα αεροσκάφη.

Γκρίνια στα social media

Την ίδια ώρα στα social media πολίτες εκφράζουν την αγανάκτησή τους και μεταφέρουν εικόνα από το αποκλεισμένο Gatwick. Δεν λείπουν βέβαια και εκείνοι που κάνουν χιούμορ αλλά και αυτοί που συνιστούν ψυχραιμία…

Travelers face chaos as drones shut London's Gatwick Airport. Thousands of passengers were delayed, diverted or stuck on planes Thursday as the only runway at Gatwick Airport remained closed into a second day after drones were spotted over the airfield.https://t.co/0P02ScyAUG — Guido Motshagen (@jGuidoM_twit) December 20, 2018

Dozens of police hunting for expert drone pilot likely to be operating in a five mile zone around the airport

All flights in and out of Gatwick Airport are suspended as drone sightings caused chaos throughout the nightاغلاق مطار جاتوك لوجود طائرات بدون طيار pic.twitter.com/NXA5Dmz8fT — Sayed Arafa (@aaacomputers15) December 20, 2018

I’m going to kill who ever this idiot flying the drone and has caused us so much delay!! Gatwick airport closed and I’m sat here bored out of my face. pic.twitter.com/3ldj3c0Iy1 — Temmi O-Piaget (@Temmi_T) December 20, 2018

Can't believe the chaos at Gatwick airport, never been so stressed — lower._louise (@louiselowerx) December 20, 2018

More than 20 police units currently searching for the drone operator causing all this disruption at #Gatwick pic.twitter.com/CIuwGEzfu3 — Julian Druker (@Julian5News) December 20, 2018

Flight from Kiev to #Gatwick was due to land last night at 21.45. We landed in Birmingham airport. Now almost 4am, still on the plane, no food or updates from our crew. Not allowed to disembark. Bodies sleeping on every seat and across the floors. 🇬🇧🙏❤️✈️ #GatwickAirport pic.twitter.com/nBrPquEGFM — Christopher Lister (@Listy_cl) December 20, 2018

Passengers just arriving by train at #gatwick are being told that there will be no flights until at least 11am. pic.twitter.com/X8H182afGl — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) December 20, 2018

"I'm hoping there's an earlier flight because I have no place to stay and I don't have any money." Rebecca Dahl, 20, from Copenhagen, has been waiting in the @Fly_Norwegian queue at #gatwick for three hours. pic.twitter.com/igPpfhcMQA — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) December 20, 2018

"Maybe there's another drone up there, but we have hope. There's a prayer room over there, we were thinking about going." Domante Balciunate, 21, and Arthur Serbejs, 22, who are at #gatwick in the middle of an expected 25-hour delay to their long weekend in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/CgqYQlPSdH — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) December 20, 2018

"Patience is a virtue, that's what my mum tells me. But I think I'm going to crack up by hour five." Maria Vega, 20, a student in London, waiting in a long queue for news of her eight hour delayed @Fly_Norwegian flight to Las Vegas.#gatwick pic.twitter.com/WCBcHnTLo1 — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) December 20, 2018

"We're so upset, we're really sad" – Family's trip to see Father Christmas in Lapland cancelled after drones were spotted over airfield at #Gatwick Airport Live updates: https://t.co/5Iggq9Zw8n pic.twitter.com/e3cWZEUm9F — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) December 20, 2018

British police trying to catch the drone #gatwick pic.twitter.com/gUPjwKybcn — Whippet (@_whippet) December 20, 2018

DO NOT shout at the staff on the planes or in the airport. They know as much as you and will now have to work longer and further away from home to finish their shift. It’s frustrating but shouting at them will get you no where other than make them feel bad. #Gatwick #LGW — David (@David_HMFC) December 20, 2018

Με πληροφορίες από Guardian, Daily Mail και ΑΠΕ – ΜΠΕ

Φωτογραφίες: Reuters