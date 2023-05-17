Βούλιαξε η Ιταλία από τις πλημμύρες που προκάλεσε η κακοκαιρία με τον απολογισμό να είναι τραγικός.

Στην περιφέρεια Emilia Romagna της Ιταλίας που βρίσκεται στο επίκεντρο της κακοκαιρίας οι νεκροί έφτασαν τους οκτώ, ενώ ο αριθμός των αγνοουμένων είναι ανεξακρίβωτος.

«Ουσιαστικά, ζούμε έναν νέο σεισμό. Ο πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας Σέρτζιο Ματαρέλα και η πρωθυπουργός Τζόρτζια Μελόνι είναι σε διαρκή επαφή με τις τοπικές αρχές μας», δήλωσε ο πρόεδρος της περιφέρειας Εμίλια Ρομάνια, Στέφανο Μπονατσίνι.

Όπως μετέδωσαν τα ιταλικά μέσα ενημέρωσης, τα ορμητικά νερά παρέσυραν το πτώμα μιας γυναίκας, σε συνολική απόσταση είκοσι χιλιομέτρων από το σπίτι της.

«Στις πληγείσες περιοχές επιχειρούν πάνω από επτακόσιοι πυροσβέστες. Αυτή την στιγμή, η κύριά μας προτεραιότητα, φυσικά, είναι να σώσουμε τους ανθρώπους που κινδυνεύουν», δήλωσε ο Ιταλός υπουργός Εσωτερικών, Ματέο Πιαντεντόζι.

🇮🇹Heavy rains prompted rivers to overflow, trapping people on rooftops as severe floods hit northern Italy.



Rescue efforts with rubber boats and aircraft are in progress.



Authorities issue a warning that continued precipitation might make the situation worse. pic.twitter.com/3t8nWin5ym — Aprajita Choudhary 🦋 (@aprajitanefes) May 17, 2023

Floods invade a residence in the city of Cesena, in the Emilia-Romagna region.#Italy 🇮🇹.



TELEGRAM JOIN –https://t.co/noX4cUUkWk pic.twitter.com/MCV7Nv85gO — Discovery news (@Discoverynewson) May 17, 2023

🇮🇹 Emilia-Romagna (Italy) Formula 1 Grand Prix canceled due to bad weather



It was reported that heavy rains in the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna led to floods. The stage was supposed to take place from 19 to 21 May. pic.twitter.com/MFq2h3SZga — Theresa 🇷🇺 🇳🇬 (@tretter50001) May 17, 2023

WATCH: Drone footage of the flood hit city Cesena in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italypic.twitter.com/lUIvvAOS30 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 17, 2023

Heavy Floods hit the Northern part of Italy 🇮🇹 Emilia- Romagna, leaving lots of people dead and many displaced, as thousands have been evacuated from their homes 🏡 due to severe flooding and landslides.



📹 skynews#OpeningMonologue

#people pic.twitter.com/giuMXqs8QI — Hammid bakare (@hammidbakare) May 17, 2023

Wow. More footage from Via Saffi. This is the main road to the hospital and airport. Now basically a river. #Italyfloods #Bologna pic.twitter.com/mGcXVW5JRg — Tom Benjamin (@Tombenjaminsays) May 17, 2023

Πηγή ΑΠΕ ΜΠΕ