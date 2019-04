View this post on Instagram

On August 24, 1814, British troops set fire to the White House, leaving only the exterior walls standing. Sometime in the next several months, before repairs began in March of 1815, George Munger painted this watercolor of the burned-out shell of the White House. One of the most unusual elements of the painting is the S-shaped squiggle poking out above the building's roof. While it almost looks like a mistake, art historian William Kloss speculates that it is part of a lightning protection system that once encircled the White House roof. It has been torn from its moorings in the destruction wrought by the invading army. The Munger family passed down this painting, along with a companion painting of the Capitol Building, for nearly 200 years. It was purchased for the White House Collection in 2001 by the White House Historical Association, while the Capitol painting was acquired by the Library of Congress. Credit: Painting by George Munger / White House Collection / White House Historical Association