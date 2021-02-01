15oC Αθήνα

Πέθανε από κορονοϊό ο Marc Wilmore, συγγραφέας των Simpsons

Πέθανε από κορονοϊό ο Marc Wilmore, συγγραφέας των Simpsons

Πέθανε σε ηλικία 57 ετών μετά από μάχη με τον κορονοϊό ο ένας εκ των συγγραφέων των Simpsons, ο Marc Wilmore.

Ο Wilmore εντάχθηκε στους συγγραφείς των Simpsons την 13η σεζόν, και βραβεύτηκε το 2008 με EMMY για το επεισόδιο Eternal Moonshine of the Simpson Mind.

 

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

Κόσμος Τελευταίες ειδήσεις

Πέρασαν χειροπέδες και έριξαν σπρέι πιπεριού σε 9χρονο μαύρο κορίτσι! Νέος σάλος (video)

Πέρασαν χειροπέδες και έριξαν σπρέι πιπεριού σε 9χρονο μαύρο κορίτσι! Νέος σάλος (video)

Νέος σάλος έχει προκληθεί στις ΗΠΑ από βίντεο που δείχνει αστυνομικούς να βάζουν χειροπέδες και να χρησιμοποιούν σπρέι πιπεριού εναντίον ενός μαύρου κοριτσιού 9 ετών ... Διαβάστε περισσότερα
Κορονοϊός: Φθάνουν στη Γαλλία τα εμβόλια της AstraZeneca – Δύσκολο να αποφευχθεί τρίτο lockdown

Κορονοϊός: Φθάνουν στη Γαλλία τα εμβόλια της AstraZeneca – Δύσκολο να αποφευχθεί τρίτο lockdown

Οι δόσεις του εμβολίου κατά του κορονοϊού της AstraZeneca, το οποίο εγκρίθηκε την περασμένη εβδομάδα από την Ευρωπαϊκή Επιτροπή, θα ξεκινήσουν να φθάνουν στη Γαλλία ... Διαβάστε περισσότερα
H Disney αποσύρει τον Peter Pan και άλλες σειρές και ταινίες για ρατσιστικά στερεότυπα

H Disney αποσύρει τον Peter Pan και άλλες σειρές και ταινίες για ρατσιστικά στερεότυπα

Η Disney Plus αποκλείει την πρόσβαση σε μερικές από τις παλαιότερες ταινίες κινουμένων σχεδίων – προχωρώντας ένα βήμα πιο πέρα από την απλή προσθήκη προειδοποιητικών ... Διαβάστε περισσότερα
Ο κορονοϊός «λυγίζει» και την Κούβα: Για πρώτη φορά πάνω από 1.000 κρούσματα σε ένα 24ωρο

Ο κορονοϊός «λυγίζει» και την Κούβα: Για πρώτη φορά πάνω από 1.000 κρούσματα σε ένα 24ωρο

Το υπουργείο Υγείας της Κούβας ανακοίνωσε την Κυριακή (31/1) ότι τις προηγούμενες 24 ώρες επιβεβαιώθηκαν πάνω από χίλια κρούσματα κορονοϊού. Πρόκειται για αριθμό άνευ προηγουμένου ... Διαβάστε περισσότερα
Τραγωδία στην Κολομβία: Δώδεκα νεκροί σε ναυάγιο δύο πλοίων – Ανάμεσά τους 7 παιδιά (vid)

Τραγωδία στην Κολομβία: Δώδεκα νεκροί σε ναυάγιο δύο πλοίων – Ανάμεσά τους 7 παιδιά (vid)

Τουλάχιστον δώδεκα άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους το Σάββατο (30/1) όταν ναυάγησαν δύο πλοία κοντά στην πόλη Τουμάκο της Κολομβίας, στα σύνορα με τον Ισημερινό. ... Διαβάστε περισσότερα