Πέθανε από κορονοϊό ο Marc Wilmore, συγγραφέας των Simpsons

Πέθανε σε ηλικία 57 ετών μετά από μάχη με τον κορονοϊό ο ένας εκ των συγγραφέων των Simpsons, ο Marc Wilmore.

Ο Wilmore εντάχθηκε στους συγγραφείς των Simpsons την 13η σεζόν, και βραβεύτηκε το 2008 με EMMY για το επεισόδιο Eternal Moonshine of the Simpson Mind.

My sweet sweet brother, Marc Edward Wilmore, passed away last night while battling COVID and other conditions that have had him in pain for many years. My brother was the kindest, gentlest, funniest, lion of an angel I’ve ever known. I love you little brother. pic.twitter.com/Zhcg1U4Evr