Συρία: Οι ΗΠΑ απειλούν ξανά! Πολιτική λύση θέλει η Γερμανία

Haley: Trump says US is 'locked and loaded' if Syria uses chemical weapons again

The US is "locked and loaded" if the Syrian regime uses chemical weapons again, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley says President Trump told her. Haley defended the US-led strikes on Syria at an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting during which Russia condemned the military action. https://cnn.it/2EOLJ1K

