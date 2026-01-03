Συμβαίνει τώρα:
Κόσμος

Βενεζουέλα: Εκρήξεις στο Καράκας – Εντολή Τραμπ για επίθεση στη Βενεζουέλα, ο Μαδούρο κήρυξε τη χώρα του σε κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης

Σύμφωνα με το αμερικανικό τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο CBS News, ο Αμερικανός πρόεδρος Ντόναλντ Τραμπ έδωσε εντολή για επιθέσεις στο έδαφος της Βενεζουέλας, εναντίον στρατιωτικών εγκαταστάσεων στο Καράκας και αλλού. Ο Νικολάς Μαδούρο κήρυξε τη χώρα σε κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης και ανακοίνωσε επιστράτευση
Εκρήξεις στο Καράκας
Τουλάχιστον επτά εκρήξεις ακούστηκαν στο νότιο τμήμα του Καράκας / AP Photo/Matias Delacroix

Ισχυρές εκρήξεις σημειώθηκαν στο Καράκας και σε άλλες πόλεις της Βενεζουέλας το πρωί του Σαββάτου (3.1.25) με τις πληροφορίες να κάνουν λόγο για χερσαία επιχείρηση των ΗΠΑ που βρίσκονται σε εξέλιξη.

Σύμφωνα με το αμερικανικό τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο CBS News, ο Αμερικανός πρόεδρος Ντόναλντ Τραμπ έδωσε εντολή για επιθέσεις στο έδαφος της Βενεζουέλας, εναντίον στρατιωτικών εγκαταστάσεων στο Καράκας και αλλού. Ο Νικολάς Μαδούρο κήρυξε τη χώρα σε κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης και ανακοίνωσε επιστράτευση.

Αυτόπτες μάρτυρες είπαν στο Reuters ότι στην πρωτεύουσα της Βενεζουέλας ακούστηκαν ισχυρές εκρήξεις από τις 02:00 (08:00 ώρα Ελλάδας) και έχει διακοπεί η ηλεκτροδότηση στο νότιο τμήμα της κοντά σε μια μεγάλη στρατιωτική βάση, ενώ είναι ορατή μια στήλη καπνού.

 

Σε βίντεο που κάνουν τον γύρο του διαδικτύου καταγράφονται αμερικανικά ελικόπτερα, πιθανότατα AH-64 Apache του αμερικανικού στρατού να εξαπολύει ρουκέτες σε περιοχή, που δεν έχει γίνει γνωστή, στη Βενεζουέλα.

 

 

Επιθέσεις σημειώθηκαν στην πρωτεύουσα Καράκας και στις πολιτείες Μιράντα, Αράγκουα και Λα Γκουάιρα, προστίθεται στη δήλωση, με αποτέλεσμα ο Μαδούρο να κηρύξει τη χώρα σε κατάσταση έκτακης ανάγκης και να καλέσει τις κοινωνικές και πολιτικές δυνάμεις «να ενεργοποιήσουν τα σχέδια επιστράτευσης».

«Η Βενεζουέλα απορρίπτει και καταγγέλλει (…) την πολύ σοβαρή στρατιωτική επίθεση που πραγματοποιείται από (…) τις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες εναντίον του εδάφους και του πληθυσμού της στις πολιτικές και στρατιωτικές τοποθεσίες του Καράκας και των πολιτειών Μιράντα, Αράγκουα και Λα Γκουάιρα γύρω από το Καράκας», σύμφωνα με την ανακοίνωση της κυβέρνησης. Ο πρόεδρος Μαδούρο κήρυξε κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης και κάλεσε «όλες τις κοινωνικές και πολιτικές δυνάμεις της χώρας να ενεργοιποιήσουν τα σχέδια επιστράτευσης», προστίθεται στην ανακοίνωση.

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, από τις εκρήξεις επλήγη και η κατοικία του υπουργού Άμυνας της Βενεζουέλας.

 

 

Εκρήξεις στο Καράκας
Κάτοικοι του Καράκας τρέχουν πανικόβλητοι την ώρα που ακούγονται πανικόβλητοι / AP Photo/Matias Delacroix

 

Σύμφωνα με το BBC, η αεροπορική βάση La Carlota στο κέντρο του Καράκας και η στρατιωτική βάση Fuerte Tiuna έχουν χτυπηθεί.

Αξιωματούχοι της κυβέρνησης Τραμπ είναι ενήμεροι για τις πληροφορίες περί εκρήξεων και υπερπτήσεων αεροσκαφών νωρίς σήμερα το πρωί στην πρωτεύουσα της Βενεζουέλας Καράκας, έγραψε στο X η δημοσιογράφος του CBS Τζένιφερ Τζέικομπς.

Ο Λευκός Οίκος και το Πεντάγωνο δεν έχουν ακόμα τοποθετηθεί αμέσως.

Εκρήξεις στη Βενεζουέλα
Πυκνός καπνός στο Καράκας / Video Obtained by Reuters/via REUTERS

 

Ο Αμερικανός πρόεδρος Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, ο οποίος έχει αναπτύξει ένα στολίσκο πολεμικών πλοίων στην Καραϊβική, έχει αναφέρει την πιθανότητα χερσαίων πληγμάτων εναντίον της Βενεζουέλας και έχει δηλώσει πως οι μέρες του Βενεζουελανού προέδρου Νικολάς Μαδούρο είναι «μετρημένες».

Σχόλια
Σχολίασε εδώ
50 /50
2000 /2000
Όροι Χρήσης. Το site προστατεύεται από reCAPTCHA, ισχύουν Πολιτική Απορρήτου & Όροι Χρήσης της Google.
Κόσμος
Ακολουθήστε το Νewsit.gr στο Google News και ενημερωθείτε πρώτοι για όλη την ειδησεογραφία και τα τελευταία νέα της ημέρας
Πιο δημοφιλή
1
2
3
4
5
Πιο σχολιασμένα
168
142
97
62
59
Κόσμος: Περισσότερα άρθρα
Το FBI σταμάτησε 18χρονο που σχεδίαζε τρομοκρατική επίθεση στη Βόρεια Καρολίνα εμπνεόμενος από τον ISIS
Ο 18χρονος Christian Sturdivant σχεδίαζε τρομοκρατική επίθεση σε παντοπωλείο και fast food εστιατόριο, πριν συλληφθεί από το FBI το οποίο τον είχε στο στόχαστρο από το 2022, που είχε αποπειραθεί να σκοτώσει έναν γείτονά του
Αστυνομικοί του FBI
Νέο συγκλονιστικό βίντεο από τη στιγμή που η φονική πυρκαγιά εξαπλώνεται στο μπαρ του Κραν Μοντανά στην Ελβετία
Στο βίντεο οι θαμώνες του μπαρ φαίνεται να μην έχουν αντιληφθεί τη σοβαρότητα της κατάστασης, αφού αρκετοί σήκωσαν τα κινητά τους για να βιντεοσκοπήσουν τις φλόγες
Ελβετία
5
Θρίλερ με την 15χρονη Αλίκη Καλλέργη που αγνοείται μετά τη φωτιά στο Κραν Μοντανά στην Ελβετία: «Δεν έχει ταυτοποιηθεί, προσευχηθείτε» λέει ο αδερφός της
Ο κολλητός φίλος της κοπέλας έγραψε στο Instagram πως η σορός της κοπέλας ταυτοποιήθηκε, κάτι που το διέψευσε ο αδερφός της: «Δεν έχει αναγνωριστεί ακόμη, παρακαλώ προσευχηθείτε μέχρι την τελευταία στιγμή», αναφέρει χαρακτηριστικά. 
Ο Ρομαίν και η 15χρονη αδερφή του Αλίκη που σκοτώθηκε από τη φωτιά στο Κραν Μοντανά 10
Θαύμα στην πύρινη κόλαση του Κραν Μοντανά: Νεαρός παγιδεύτηκε στο μπαρ κρατώντας έναν σταυρό – «Η φωτιά τον απέφυγε κι επέζησε»
Η Λετίσια Πλας περιγράφει πώς ένας νεαρός, ανήμπορος να διαφύγει καθώς οι έξοδοι στο μπαρ είχαν αποκλειστεί, κάθισε στο πάτωμα κρατώντας έναν σταυρό στα χέρια του
Η αυτόπτης μάρτυρας Λετίσια Πλας
Newsit logo
Newsit logo