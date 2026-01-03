Βενεζουέλα: Εκρήξεις στο Καράκας – Εντολή Τραμπ για επίθεση στη Βενεζουέλα, ο Μαδούρο κήρυξε τη χώρα του σε κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης

Ισχυρές εκρήξεις σημειώθηκαν στο Καράκας και σε άλλες πόλεις της Βενεζουέλας το πρωί του Σαββάτου (3.1.25) με τις πληροφορίες να κάνουν λόγο για χερσαία επιχείρηση των ΗΠΑ που βρίσκονται σε εξέλιξη.

Σύμφωνα με το αμερικανικό τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο CBS News, ο Αμερικανός πρόεδρος Ντόναλντ Τραμπ έδωσε εντολή για επιθέσεις στο έδαφος της Βενεζουέλας, εναντίον στρατιωτικών εγκαταστάσεων στο Καράκας και αλλού. Ο Νικολάς Μαδούρο κήρυξε τη χώρα σε κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης και ανακοίνωσε επιστράτευση.

Αυτόπτες μάρτυρες είπαν στο Reuters ότι στην πρωτεύουσα της Βενεζουέλας ακούστηκαν ισχυρές εκρήξεις από τις 02:00 (08:00 ώρα Ελλάδας) και έχει διακοπεί η ηλεκτροδότηση στο νότιο τμήμα της κοντά σε μια μεγάλη στρατιωτική βάση, ενώ είναι ορατή μια στήλη καπνού.

BOLUDO SE PUDRIO EN VENEZUELA



U.S. President Donald J. Trump ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela including military facilities, U.S. officials told CBS News. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 3, 2026

Strikes against the 4F Barracks in the mountains overlooking Venezuela’s capital of Caracas, which houses a museum and the Mausoleum of Venezuelan politician, revolutionary, and military officer Hugo Chávez. pic.twitter.com/xJwiM6EN6Q — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 3, 2026

Σε βίντεο που κάνουν τον γύρο του διαδικτύου καταγράφονται αμερικανικά ελικόπτερα, πιθανότατα AH-64 Apache του αμερικανικού στρατού να εξαπολύει ρουκέτες σε περιοχή, που δεν έχει γίνει γνωστή, στη Βενεζουέλα.

Footage claimed to show an attack helicopter, possibly an AH-64 “Apache” with the U.S. Army, striking an unknown location with rockets tonight in Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/R6CJVJfCro — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 3, 2026

Additional footage of an attack helicopter with the U.S. Army or Marine Corps striking a site with rockets and its rotary autocannon near the Venezuelan capital of Caracas. pic.twitter.com/xUW52zLd2j — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 3, 2026

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has declared a state of emergency and ordered the implementation of all national defense contingencies, in response to tonight’s military operation against Venezuela by the United States. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 3, 2026

Επιθέσεις σημειώθηκαν στην πρωτεύουσα Καράκας και στις πολιτείες Μιράντα, Αράγκουα και Λα Γκουάιρα, προστίθεται στη δήλωση, με αποτέλεσμα ο Μαδούρο να κηρύξει τη χώρα σε κατάσταση έκτακης ανάγκης και να καλέσει τις κοινωνικές και πολιτικές δυνάμεις «να ενεργοποιήσουν τα σχέδια επιστράτευσης».

«Η Βενεζουέλα απορρίπτει και καταγγέλλει (…) την πολύ σοβαρή στρατιωτική επίθεση που πραγματοποιείται από (…) τις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες εναντίον του εδάφους και του πληθυσμού της στις πολιτικές και στρατιωτικές τοποθεσίες του Καράκας και των πολιτειών Μιράντα, Αράγκουα και Λα Γκουάιρα γύρω από το Καράκας», σύμφωνα με την ανακοίνωση της κυβέρνησης. Ο πρόεδρος Μαδούρο κήρυξε κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης και κάλεσε «όλες τις κοινωνικές και πολιτικές δυνάμεις της χώρας να ενεργοιποιήσουν τα σχέδια επιστράτευσης», προστίθεται στην ανακοίνωση.

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, από τις εκρήξεις επλήγη και η κατοικία του υπουργού Άμυνας της Βενεζουέλας.

#URGENTE | Explosiones en el sur de Caracas, Venezuela.



Reporteros locales afirma que un objetivo militar habría sido atacado.https://t.co/FS3SdvDrWB pic.twitter.com/HNBklNbWZR — arocha (@pueblopatriota) January 3, 2026

Footage showing a massive explosion earlier at Higuerote Airport in the State of Miranda, Northern Venezuela, with the secondary explosions and fire suggesting a strike against a surface-to-air missile launcher with the Venezuelan Air Force. pic.twitter.com/VlSRMMdgE1 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 3, 2026

BREAKING: At least six large EXPLOSIONS have just occurred throughout Caracas, the capital of Venezuela



Unconfirmed reports of potential U.S. airstrikes targeting military infrastructure



President Trump may have just dropped the hammer. pic.twitter.com/R0iLgG9303 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 3, 2026

Alert Venezuela



There are now multiple reports of possible strikes in Venezuela, with explosions and smoke seen in images circulating.



Initial reports indicate that the Generalissimc Francisco de Miranda Air Base in Caracas may have been hit.



The situation is developing. pic.twitter.com/X0my5TAorT — Chyno News (@ChynoNews) January 3, 2026

Better footage showing some of the damage caused by airstrikes earlier against the Port of La Guaira to the north of Venezuela’s capital of Caracas. pic.twitter.com/godDWctZKb — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 3, 2026

At least 3 spots have been hit.



Fuerte Tiuna, La Carlota airbase and A communications center in El Hatillo.



All of these controlled by government, heavily guarded by military and strategic places for Maduro.



This is Caracas, Venezuela right now. pic.twitter.com/Avbr7n3WPZ — EduMock (@EduMock) January 3, 2026

Σύμφωνα με το BBC, η αεροπορική βάση La Carlota στο κέντρο του Καράκας και η στρατιωτική βάση Fuerte Tiuna έχουν χτυπηθεί.

GORDOS AL FIN SE VINO

Trump acaba de bombardear puntos estratégicos del Cartel de los soles en Venezuela.

Se le viene la noche al Dictador Maduro. pic.twitter.com/lSJSQlUdBZ — ApliX (@TheApliX__) January 3, 2026

Αξιωματούχοι της κυβέρνησης Τραμπ είναι ενήμεροι για τις πληροφορίες περί εκρήξεων και υπερπτήσεων αεροσκαφών νωρίς σήμερα το πρωί στην πρωτεύουσα της Βενεζουέλας Καράκας, έγραψε στο X η δημοσιογράφος του CBS Τζένιφερ Τζέικομπς.

BREAKING via @CBSNews: President Trump ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela including military facilities, U.S. officials said, as the administration early Saturday ratcheted up its campaign against the regime of President Nicolás Maduro. via @JimLaPorta and me — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 3, 2026

Ο Λευκός Οίκος και το Πεντάγωνο δεν έχουν ακόμα τοποθετηθεί αμέσως.

#URGENTE Se confirman bombardeo en distintinras zonas del área metropolitana. Estos ataques van desde Higuerote en el Estado Miranda hasta Caracas inicialmente. Zonas aledañas a Fuerte Tiuna y El Cuartel de la Montaña #Venezuela resiste esto es #hastaElFinal pic.twitter.com/oRCqrqY1VR — Napoleón Figueroa León .·. (@NapoleonVE) January 3, 2026

HAPPENING NOW: New video of Caracas Venezuela as the US hits multiple locations. The US has not commented but we all know what’s happening. Maduro is finding out the hard way. Prayers up for our troops. pic.twitter.com/RbMnKI0SRb — Andrew (@AllegedlyDrew) January 3, 2026

Ο Αμερικανός πρόεδρος Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, ο οποίος έχει αναπτύξει ένα στολίσκο πολεμικών πλοίων στην Καραϊβική, έχει αναφέρει την πιθανότητα χερσαίων πληγμάτων εναντίον της Βενεζουέλας και έχει δηλώσει πως οι μέρες του Βενεζουελανού προέδρου Νικολάς Μαδούρο είναι «μετρημένες».